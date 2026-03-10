This Substack reviewed silver vault inventories at global silver exchanges on March 4, 2006 and since that date, new data show that silver holdings available for delivery are rapidly deteriorating at all major silver exchanges globally.

London silver vault data is updated monthly and is here adjusted for London vault holdings 1) held by Exchange Traded Funds for shareholders (not available to market) and 2) reduced by 140 million (M) oz. as that was the amount held in London vaults when the London Silver Market suspended trading on October 10, 2025 as there were zero offers of silver for sale. This was the bottom of London’s silver barrel.

During this ~ 5 week period, global exchanges have seen a draw-down of 57M oz. or 27%.

If this vault draw rate on global exchanges continues for another 5 weeks, that will represent a draw rate increasing to 37%. Unsustainable.

The Shanghai silver price is currently $12.50 /oz. above the London/NY cash price presenting a very strong arbitrage draw pulling physical silver from Western market to China and the Shanghai Futures Exchange is in serious silver depletion trouble.

‘Registered’ silver vault stocks for the CME COMEX market are tracked below as they represent the COMEX net silver available to market each day after withdrawals and deposits.

Figure 1 - London, New York and Shanghai Silver Exchange Vault Holdings; source: LBMA, CME COMEX, SHFE, SGE silver exchanges and @InProved_Metals on Twitter/x.com

Interest Rate Warning

Since the start of the attack on Iran on February 28, interest rates on Western government bonds have moved higher reflecting selling pressure in the bond markets. Currency debasement is war fuel.

For 40 years, the global asset bubble that has been blown with central bank loose monetary policy has been predicated on declining and low interest rates that are in turn dependent on low and quiescent gold and silver prices being fixed on highly leveraged exchanges globally. Gold was Alan Greenspan’s favorite inflation indicator.

Increasing shortage of silver and gold globally over the past few years has pointed to the end of this digital metal price fixing system and much higher gold and silver prices. Digits won’t suffice when metal is demanded but not available.

Higher interest rates spell decline for the $270 trillion global bond and stock market asset bubble blown by central banks. Real estate too. And sharply higher rates spell sharp decline and an accelerating run into monetary safe havens silver and gold.

Best regards,

David Jensen