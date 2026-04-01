Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5d

If the forces that initiated this war didn't actually intend to torpedo the world's economy, then they were criminally negligent in not foreseeing it. And for every day that they continue the war, it becomes more likely that causing massive financial havoc is the goal. To what end, you rightly ask?

The US-Israeli empire knows it's financially doomed. It cannot escape the black hole its created in its own financial system. So rather than be sucked into the void, the US is blowing its system up. It will soon default on its debt. But before resetting its own system back to zero, the US is causing as much collateral damage as possible to cover for their own vulnerability during the transition. And of course to profit from the skyrocketing price of petroleum.

That's only a working theory. Maybe they're just criminally negligent.

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Loops's avatar
Loops
5d

Thanks David, greatly appreciate your insights.

If you work backwards from what the powers that be have been telling us since at least 2015 (around when I started listening anyway). We'll own nothing, 90% of jobs will have gone to AI, no more private transport and a one world government, digital ID, attached to your digital wallet which contains your monthly UBI lifeline, which has a monthly expiry date to use or lose it, so no saving for holidays etc. And misbehave and the lifeline stops.

How do you get the population to agree to a total loss of freedom......you force them via bankruptcy. I expected it sooner, I thought Convid was the kicker, amazed me how slowly they creep as not to alert too many people. I can only see this ramping up quickly over the coming months. I grew up an atheist, I now believe there is a God, goes by many names, could just be called life, I find myself praying to that higher consciousness that we find our way through this.

I don't think it's any coincidence that all this is happening as we lead into the next Grand solar minimum, around 2030, where the sun will go to sleep for 15 years of the first solar cycle, then be greatly reduced for the next 2 cycles, 30 years. But bizarrely so, very few are talking about this,

Good luck people!

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