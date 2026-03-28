Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Prepper John's avatar
Prepper John
1h

Jeeze david that was a very long way of saying, “Keep stacking silver”

Just kidding. 😉

I appreciate the depth and detail in this singular topic. The macro comes alive within the micro.

Seems like silver will go up when it’s ready. Now we wait.

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philipat's avatar
philipat
2h

The sale and purchase of SLV shares by retail investors make NO difference to SLV holdings of physical metal and, of course, individual investors cannot withdraw metal from SLV. Only the Authorized Participants (The "AP"s - essentially all the usual Bullion Bank suspects) can do so by adding or retiring blocks of (I recall) 100K shares to require SLV to add or release metal respectively.

It has long been "suspected" that the Bullion Banks (Who were behind the creation of the metal ETFs) have used them as a way of sourcing metal when supplies are tight. This new evidence (Thanks David) just adds further evidence to support this "suspicion".

Double-counting of ETF metal is a different but closely related issues.

One thing that has always surprised me is that these practices by the Bullion Banks have never been exposed by industry whistleblowers? There are always terminations in any industry so how have they been able to maintain such a tight ship when it comes to whistleblowers?

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