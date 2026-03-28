Are SLV's Silver Vault Holdings Changes Showing It's A Critical Silver Market Swing Factor?
The world’s largest physical silver market in the City of London is showing an interesting pattern of correlation. Silver holdings of Blackrock’s iShares ‘SLV’ exchange traded fund (ETF), the world’s largest silver ETF, have generally tracked silver’s implied lease rate.
As can be seen below, as vault holdings of SLV have declined from ~ 521 million (M) oz. early in February 2026 silver’s implied lease rate has linearly tracked the daily changes in SLV vault holdings. Approximately 80% of SLV vault holdings are located in London with the balance being largely held in New York.
While correlation does not necessarily equal causation, the potential implication is that market liquidity of physical silver is being impacted by an increase or decrease of SLV’s silver holdings.
If this is so, then the global silver market may be much tighter than has been acknowledged as approximately 30M oz. of added silver market liquidity from SLV vault holding withdrawals is associated with a large drop in silver’s implied lease rate.
Considering that Swiss bank UBS estimates the global silver market at 1.3 billion (B) oz. in 2026, such a large change in the silver’s implied lease rate is unexpected however the London silver market has been observed to be very tight since early 2025.
Figure 1 - SLV ETF Vault holdings vs Silver Implied Lease Rater; source: @pmbug, x/twitter.com
This correlation needs to be tracked going forward to confirm if continued correlation supports a thesis that liquidity from SLV is impacting the market by acting as a silver bar ‘slush fund’ of silver liquidity for the market.
The latest customs data (below) for January 2026 shows that UK silver imports of 36.8M oz. are almost identical to UK exports. If London’s silver market is operating on a close ‘silver-in, silver-out’ basis, added or subtracted silver liquidity from SLV vaults may be a critical swing-factor dictating London tightness / silver lease rates and ultimately London’s physical silver price trend.
Figure 2 - UK Silver Imports And Exports; source: GoldChartsRUs.com
The global silver market sees continued physical tightness with the Friday March 27, 2026 Shanghai spot price for silver remaining at a $9.40 /oz. (13.5%) premium over the Western spot price being more than enough to draw further silver given the ~ $2 /oz. logistics/transportation cost.
See March 27th’s silver premium from as follows from https://metalcharts.org/shanghai :
This large Shanghai price premium, that has persisted in 2026, indicates that Western physical silver liquidity will flow East to capture the premium and meet China’s silver market demand and that we may see a sudden change in London’s implied silver lease rate (and silver’s price) should SLV vault holdings start to increase.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Jeeze david that was a very long way of saying, “Keep stacking silver”
Just kidding. 😉
I appreciate the depth and detail in this singular topic. The macro comes alive within the micro.
Seems like silver will go up when it’s ready. Now we wait.
The sale and purchase of SLV shares by retail investors make NO difference to SLV holdings of physical metal and, of course, individual investors cannot withdraw metal from SLV. Only the Authorized Participants (The "AP"s - essentially all the usual Bullion Bank suspects) can do so by adding or retiring blocks of (I recall) 100K shares to require SLV to add or release metal respectively.
It has long been "suspected" that the Bullion Banks (Who were behind the creation of the metal ETFs) have used them as a way of sourcing metal when supplies are tight. This new evidence (Thanks David) just adds further evidence to support this "suspicion".
Double-counting of ETF metal is a different but closely related issues.
One thing that has always surprised me is that these practices by the Bullion Banks have never been exposed by industry whistleblowers? There are always terminations in any industry so how have they been able to maintain such a tight ship when it comes to whistleblowers?