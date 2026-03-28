The world’s largest physical silver market in the City of London is showing an interesting pattern of correlation. Silver holdings of Blackrock’s iShares ‘SLV’ exchange traded fund (ETF), the world’s largest silver ETF, have generally tracked silver’s implied lease rate.

As can be seen below, as vault holdings of SLV have declined from ~ 521 million (M) oz. early in February 2026 silver’s implied lease rate has linearly tracked the daily changes in SLV vault holdings. Approximately 80% of SLV vault holdings are located in London with the balance being largely held in New York.

While correlation does not necessarily equal causation, the potential implication is that market liquidity of physical silver is being impacted by an increase or decrease of SLV’s silver holdings. If this is so, then the global silver market may be much tighter than has been acknowledged as approximately 30M oz. of added silver market liquidity from SLV vault holding withdrawals is associated with a large drop in silver’s implied lease rate.

Considering that Swiss bank UBS estimates the global silver market at 1.3 billion (B) oz. in 2026, such a large change in the silver’s implied lease rate is unexpected however the London silver market has been observed to be very tight since early 2025.

Figure 1 - SLV ETF Vault holdings vs Silver Implied Lease Rater; source: @pmbug, x/twitter.com

This correlation needs to be tracked going forward to confirm if continued correlation supports a thesis that liquidity from SLV is impacting the market by acting as a silver bar ‘slush fund’ of silver liquidity for the market.

The latest customs data (below) for January 2026 shows that UK silver imports of 36.8M oz. are almost identical to UK exports. If London’s silver market is operating on a close ‘silver-in, silver-out’ basis, added or subtracted silver liquidity from SLV vaults may be a critical swing-factor dictating London tightness / silver lease rates and ultimately London’s physical silver price trend.

Figure 2 - UK Silver Imports And Exports; source: GoldChartsRUs.com

The global silver market sees continued physical tightness with the Friday March 27, 2026 Shanghai spot price for silver remaining at a $9.40 /oz. (13.5%) premium over the Western spot price being more than enough to draw further silver given the ~ $2 /oz. logistics/transportation cost.

See March 27th’s silver premium from as follows from https://metalcharts.org/shanghai :

This large Shanghai price premium, that has persisted in 2026, indicates that Western physical silver liquidity will flow East to capture the premium and meet China’s silver market demand and that we may see a sudden change in London’s implied silver lease rate (and silver’s price) should SLV vault holdings start to increase.

Best regards,

David Jensen