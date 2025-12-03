As Silver Reprices Globally, Citizens Largely Sleep
Silver is now repricing, shedding 4 decades of price fixing in London, as shortage hits global markets.
Few can comprehend what is actively happening.
A 5-year silver price chart speaks.
Figure 1 - Silver Price USD/oz. 2020 to December 3 2025; source: TradingView.com
Best regards,
David Jensen
The precious metals' grift that the LBMA and COMEX have run for so long appears to be failing. It's very satisfying to watch simply on moral grounds, let alone any monetary gain.
Seems like an appropriate time to ask (like with the Covid psyop scam) WHO exactly orchestrated the Silver price suppression scam and WHY? Did "they" believe they could get away with it forever? And given that producing countries and investors have been fraudulently cheated out of BILLIONS, will the perpetrators ever be exposed and held accountable?
I'm not holding my breath, yet it has been one of the biggest scams ever inflicted on we the people.