The exponential rise in the price of silver over the last 5 months has many observers shouting ‘bubble!’.

However the rise in the price of silver has been powered by a global shortage of the metal - and the market shortage of silver is getting much worse.

Warehouse vault stocks of ‘Registered’ silver, metal available for delivery to market, in New York vaults of the COMEX exchange has declined 50% since August and 25% in the prior 30 days alone and now stand at 102 million (M) oz. Yesterday (Monday) the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) vault holdings of silver bars declined by 9% in a single day and combined Shanghai vault holdings for the SHFE and the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) are now down by 90% since 2020 to just 26M oz. In the opaque London Silver market, the world’s largest physical silver market, the implied one month silver lease rate has surged above 6.5%, compared to near zero when adequate London silver bars are available to market, signaling an intensifying shortage in London as well.

The silver shortage is global and is not getting better at current prices.

It is getting worse.

Figure 1 - Shanghai SHFE & SGE Total Silver Vault Stock 2014 to 2026;

Market observers calls of a bubble and fretting about price volatility is not surprising but, overall, what we are seeing is exactly what can be expected as physical metal shortage terminates 4 decades of silver price fixing in London using a promissory note trade to create infinite market silver.

Suppressive price fixing schemes for commodities are nothing new and always end in physical market shortage with extreme price volatility and price surges as the market attempts to correct for market intervention.

The Price Of Silver In China

Wholesale metal price aggregator SHMET.com shows the price of wholesale silver (including 13% VAT tax) available to market in Shanghai as 21,995 CNY/kg ($99 /oz.) which is a ~ $19 /oz. premium to current Western spot/cash silver prices.

Figure 2 - Shanghai Precious Metals Prices In Yuan - February 10, 2026; source: SHMET.com

The cost to airfreight silver from New York or London to Shanghai is approximately $2 /oz. so the spread in silver prices from the West to China presents a strong incentive to move silver to China to capture the arb. Even without smuggling to avoid the VAT tax, the current remaining $8.60 /oz. price spread still offers material profit opportunity.

The rapid decline of Western vault stocks of silver and surging silver lease rates for silver on US and London exchanges indicates that metal is in part flowing out of vaults eastward as all silver vaults are rapidly depleted, globally.

The debasement trade driven by loose central bank currency policy in almost all economies now drives a sudden increase in investment demand for silver as individuals attempt to protect their savings. At the same time, overconsumption and underproduction of silver globally for decades dictates that an increase in supply of silver to market will require much, much higher prices.

While observers express worry about the pace of the increase in silver’s price and its price volatility, they haven’t seen anything yet.

Best regards,

David Jensen