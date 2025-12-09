While today’s markets saw a global sell-off in sovereign bonds, Dutch banking group ING reported that the silver lease rate in London hovered around 6%.

Previously, when the London market has had adequate physical silver available to market, the implied silver lease rate typically ranges between roughly -0.5% and +0.5%.

London’s market seizure on October 10, 2025 signaled that even with 140 million (M) oz. of silver held in London vaults outside of exchange traded funds (ETFs), inadequate silver was offered to market to allow London’s market to function. By October’s month end, approximately 55M oz. of silver outside of ETFs were received in London vaults. Some of this added silver was made available to market allowing trading of the London cash silver market to continue. And yet, London’s implied silver lease rate remains at 6% notifying observers of continuing physical silver shortage in the City of London that hosts the world’s largest physical silver cash market.

The global silver supply deficit is now projected to rise to 300M oz. in 2026 without accounting for selling of bonds and buying of precious metals to protect savings globally from accelerating central bank currency debasement.

The world is on track for entirely new silver and gold price levels as central planners double-down on their destructive monetary policy action, undermining the purchasing power of their currencies, and creating physical metal demand ending the London silver and gold promissory note price fixing system that has operated there since 1987.

Best regards,

David Jensen