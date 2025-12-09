Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
Dec 9Edited

I just don’t see how this could be a short term situation. It seems like the currency debasement and the move to real money will go on for a longer period of time. Even if the dollar goes to zero, there isn’t going to be another fiat that anyone will trust.

I hear people say “I am going to sell my silver/gold at such and such price”. My question is what will you do with the cash? Back to fiat doesn’t seem like a good plan. I don’t think this is like 1980 in that respect. This doesn’t seem salvageable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
Dec 9

God bless Bill Murphy and Chris Powell: https://gata.org/about

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture