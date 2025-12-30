The current run higher in silver is being driven by physical metal shortage underpinned by simple supply-demand fundamentals.

What is unusual is the rapidity with which the shortage of silver became visible on the global market in 2025.

The year started with the world’s largest cash silver market in London being in delivery default for months at a time with multi-month delivery delays vs. the required 2 day delivery. Then in October the world saw that the London market was insolvent with trading stopped for 1.5 hours on October 10, 2025 and overnight silver lease rates shooting to 200% annualized.

The world saw in October that even with 140 million (M) oz. of silver held outside of silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in London vaults, this silver was simply not available to market and the London silver barrel for its cash market was empty. According to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) the cash market currently trades more than 700M oz. in gross trading volume on an active day of its immediate ownership and delivery contracts, so zero silver availability is a problem. (The London market was trading more than 2.5 billion (B) oz. in a day in 2013, so this writer reads the diminished LBMA volume claims with some curiosity).

As the London Silver Market debacle has unfolded in 2025, holders of these multi-billions of oz. of cash contracts have been well incentivized to fan out across the world to source physical silver bars as quickly as possible before other hapless London silver contract holders took similar steps in this limited market. With surprising quickness, silver buyers at scale have been popping up everywhere and a global silver shortage became common knowledge - as one would expect given the scale of the problem as the London Silver Market price fixing scheme collapses.

Suddenly, Along Comes The AI ‘Asian Guy’

As London has had multiple silver market seizures, suddenly in the last few weeks along comes the ‘Asian Guy’ on YouTube to explain everything in more than a score of videos essentially ‘flooding the zone’ in the silver market information space.

On silver, Asian Guy talks about everything - JP Morgan, Chinese buying, Chinese government export restrictions, COMEX leverage, Samsung silver car batteries, etc. - except the one and central issue and that issue is sudden demand migration from the rolling London Silver Market failure as the shock global silver bar shortage appears. It is often the case that what is not said tells far more than what is said and AI Asian Guy’s silence on the albino elephant in the middle of the room may well tell us the origins of this hyperactive AI silver commentary. Look everywhere, but don’t look at London.

Bullion Banks Remain Short Silver On NY COMEX Market

The latest data show that Swap Dealer (bullion banks) remain short 29,818 contracts or 149M oz. in the CME COMEX market. If these bullion banks balance their books by going long London spot silver paper (vapor) contracts to ‘balance’ their books, these banks have a problem.

Figure 1 - Silver’s CFTC Commitment Of Traders (COT) Report Dec. 15, 2025; source: tradingster.com

The pieces are in place for extremely rapid changes in the global silver market.

Best regards,

David Jensen