Blasted Through 10,000
This is a short note of thanks to my readers.
This Substack has now blasted through 10,000 Substack followers and subscribers more than tripling in size this year.
Thank you to all who have joined and also to those who share the posts.
There is a saying “You can’t stop an idea whose time has come.” and I think we can add “You can’t stop the demise of fraudulent system when it is exposed.”
I wish you all well and hope that these posts provide insight that can help you both today and in the time ahead.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Congratulations David ! Keep up the great work. We love it.
You are so appreciated! You have been saying that this absurd game of paper musical chairs will end, and in the end, you will be right. Thank you for bringing it to our attention. Your work is changing fates for us "little guys".