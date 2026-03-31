Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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6h

Really appreciate this breakdown — especially the way you tied shipping risk, insurance constraints, and route changes into global competitiveness. That part is very clear and grounded.

One additional angle I’ve been watching (from a metals/market structure perspective) is how these kinds of disruptions start to show up in verifiable indicators, not just narratives.

For example, in silver we can track:

– COMEX registered vs. eligible inventories

– Lease rates when available

– Physical premiums and delivery behavior

What’s interesting is that some of these have been tightening even before the current escalation, and historically when energy + logistics + fertilizer systems are all under stress at the same time, it tends to spill over into hard asset demand in measurable ways.

So I’m wondering if what you’re describing remains primarily a supply chain realignment — or if it gradually feeds into broader pricing stress across commodities where the physical market starts to diverge from paper benchmarks.

Curious to hear your thoughts on that layer.

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3 replies by David Jensen and others
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
4h

Morning David,

I tend to agree with you. I said in a comment early last week that I don't see any world leaders demanding Israel/US stop bombing Iran because their economies are being trashed. Yes there were murmers but nothing emphatic and I found that strange. It almost looked like it was all going to a preconceived plan.

If that's the case, then it's just sick. All these people being killed in order for the US to become the dominant supplier of oil, gas and fertiliser. That's the lowest of the low in my book.

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