What is driving the attack and war on Iran?

Recently, energy analyst Anas Alhajji posited the following:

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz dramatically heightens the perceived risks and costs of relying on Gulf oil and LNG. This shift makes American oil and gas exports far more competitive on the global market.

Fertilizers represent another key vulnerability. Gulf countries are major exporters of fertilizers, and roughly one-third of global fertilizer exports typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz—primarily destined for Asian markets, especially India.”

See: https://anasalhajjieoa.substack.com/p/public-no-paywall-the-hormuz-crisis and x.com/anasalhajji

In recent interviews, Alhajji also observed that in recent years liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers have not been able to secure insurance to sail from the Persian Gulf to Europe through the Red Sea/Suez Canal necessitating sailing an extra 4,000 mi. (7,000 km) around Africa to Europe while tankers containing crude or other fuels could easily secure insurance to transit the Red Sea route.

With the added circumnavigation of Africa, the distance from the Persian Gulf to Europe is now greater than from the US Gulf Coast. This has contributed to the US, in a few short years, now having become the dominant supplier of LNG to Europe providing fully 60% of Europe’s imported supply before the conflict started on February 28.

Is The Persian Gulf Intentionally Being Burned Down?

With the daily flip-flopping that we see, the marketing of the war effort has become a farce. Apparently.

However, as mentioned previously, the vast scale of the Iranian military’s missile and drone programs were well known before the attack began as was Iran’s resulting attacks on countries supporting the US/Israeli effort. Nobody was shocked.

It is thus no surprise that today oil and LNG production and shipping facilities are on fire throughout the Gulf and that production, refining, and shipping capacity will likely be impaired for years to come if things go well.

The question then arises if simply triggering destruction of the vital Persian Gulf energy infrastructure was the primary goal of the entire conflict? Iran is not keen to stop, given the existential threat that it appears to face, until the threat it faces is terminated. If this is the case and the war continues, there may not be much left when the conflict does stop.

This evening’s headline in the Wall Street Journal fits in with the strategy of just burn it all down and leave:

If so, the end result will be Europe and likely also Japan will become largely dependent on US hydrocarbon, fertilizer, and helium (for semiconductor production) exports previously sourced from the Persian Gulf.

Petrodollar 2.0.

The Food Problem

Asia / Oceania (Australia + South Pacific) are especially dependent on fuel and fertilizer exports originating in the Persian Gulf.

Already, much of this area is warning of, or has already started, fuel rationing, work from home, shortened work weeks, etc.

In addition, northern hemisphere planting season is currently underway and some impacts of continued disruption of fertilizer shipments from the Persian Gulf simply can’t be mitigated.

Famine, sudden price inflation, and extreme economic upset are cards in the deck.

If they are pulled, they will not be well received.

Best regards,

David Jensen