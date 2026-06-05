Each day, California consumes 1.3 million (M) barrels (bbl) of crude oil of which 1M bbl are imported by ocean-going tanker.

Since the war on Iran was started in February, there has been a decline in the importation of crude driving a decline in the crude stockpiles at California’s refineries.

Latest data from the California Energy Commission reveal that California crude stocks have declined to 9.1M bbl as of May 22, 2026 and 9.2M bbl on a 4 week moving average basis. There are no other material stockpiles of oil in California and no pipeline capacity to import additional oil into California.

This decline represents a 25% drop in crude stocks from the beginning of the Iran war.

Figure 1 - California Refinery Crude Oil Stocks (4 Week Moving Average) To May 22, ‘26; source: California Energy Commission

Total tank storage capacity for crude in California is approximately 32M bbl leaving California crude inventories at an average of 29% of total tank capacity. Note that a portion of the total capacity is unavailable as a minimum level of storage is required to maintain sufficient pressure for pumps to be able to extract stored oil. Only a portion of the current 9.1M bbl of crude is physically available. Note also that this current total level represents current average storage levels and some refineries will hold more and some hold less of their total tank capacity. Some of California’s 11 refineries thus are nearing their working ‘tank bottoms’ after which, unless greater oil imports are secured, production of petroleum products will be disrupted.

If the current pace of imports and consumption continues, and as California refineries start to tap-out, California petroleum product prices will materially reset higher to balance supply and demand.

California shortage will draw oil and petroleum products from the already stressed US and Canadian petroleum supply grid and alter retail buying patterns (stockpiling) thus distributing shortage and higher prices. This is not a purely a ‘California thing’.

On a public policy basis, it is astounding that California with its dependency on importing 1M bbl of oil per day would ever operate with 10 to 15 days of stored oil only a portion of which is available on a working basis.

Lubricant Supply Outage

Another real war consequence of losing a large portion of the 44% of US feedstock of base oil used to make lubricants, oils, and greases, is illustrated with the following industry assessment:

“… But the situation will probably worsen soon, according to speakers at a recent industry conference. Members of a panel discussion at the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers’ annual conference and exhibition agreed that the full impact of the crisis has been masked by drawdowns on inventories, which in many cases should run out this month. …”

Fuel and lubricant disruptions and outages are dead ahead and are going to bring home material real-world impacts of attacking Iran such as supply shortages and rapidly accelerating price inflation. Price inflation that will drive interest rates higher and destabilize bonds, currencies, and the global speculative and asset bubbles blown by central banks for decades.

Any resolution, even with an immediate complete ceasefire and restoration of tanker traffic, will take months and years.

Best regards,

David Jensen