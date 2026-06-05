Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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David Jensen's avatar
David Jensen
2h

It might be time to buy a bunker island in, say, Albania.

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D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
2h

They can just switch to their “green energy”. California has its opportunity to show the world that they don’t need fossil fuels. It can be a showcase of how intelligent the government has been in preparing for this switch over.

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