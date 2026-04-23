This quote is from the April 1, 2026 address to the nation by President Donald Trump:

“… So to those countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refuse to get involved in the decapitation of Iran — we had to do it ourselves — I have a suggestion. No. 1, buy oil from the United States of America. We have plenty. We have so much. …”

Lets see how that is going.

First, the US is actually a net importer of crude oil (currently importing a net 1.5 million (M) barrels per day).

However, the US is a major exporter of petroleum products (diesel, gasoline, kerosene, etc.)

During the week of April 17, 2026, the US exported 6.4Mbpd of petroleum products up from 5.4Mbpd prior to the start of the Iran war.

Figure 1 - US Net Imports of Petroleum Products (kilo bpd) To April 17, 2026; source: US EIA

The global market is seeing a 13Mbpd cutback in crude oil shipments due to the Iran war. This 13Mbpd crude shortfall is seeing a 1Mbpd offset through increased petroleum product shipments from the US. Just 12Mbpd to go.

Best regards,

David Jensen