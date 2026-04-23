Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Silver Dominion - Metals Macro's avatar
Silver Dominion - Metals Macro
19h

At first glance, this might sound like just another geopolitical headline. But when you actually look at the numbers, it starts to tell a different story.

A disruption of around 13 million barrels per day is not something that can be easily patched. Yes, the U.S. is increasing exports, but in reality it only offsets a small portion. The rest is still missing — and that’s not a short-term issue that disappears in a few weeks.

If anything, this situation highlights how fragile the system really is. It doesn’t take much for the balance to start breaking down.

And moments like this are exactly when it makes sense to think a bit differently.

Silver is interesting in this context. Not just as a safe haven, but as an industrial metal directly tied to the real economy — energy, technology, manufacturing. If pressure in the system keeps building, it won’t be just about oil, but about the entire chain of raw materials.

Unlike many other assets, silver can’t simply be created. It has to be mined. And that kind of constraint tends to matter more when things get tight.

This isn’t about betting on a single outcome. It’s about not being fully dependent on everything continuing to work the way it always has.

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Casper Stith's avatar
Casper Stith
18h

It’s kinda darkly poetic in a way…. I had ai write a poem bout it:

Black gold did make the cradle rock,

To swell the numbers, tick the clock.

A sudden boom, a rapid swell,

Fed by the blackness of the well.

But now the tap is turned with care,

To strip the plenty, leave it bare.

A forced decline, a downward trend,

All part of the design, my friend.

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