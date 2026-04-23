Can The US Really Offset Lost Persian Gulf Crude Oil Production?
This quote is from the April 1, 2026 address to the nation by President Donald Trump:
“… So to those countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refuse to get involved in the decapitation of Iran — we had to do it ourselves — I have a suggestion. No. 1, buy oil from the United States of America. We have plenty. We have so much. …”
Lets see how that is going.
First, the US is actually a net importer of crude oil (currently importing a net 1.5 million (M) barrels per day).
However, the US is a major exporter of petroleum products (diesel, gasoline, kerosene, etc.)
During the week of April 17, 2026, the US exported 6.4Mbpd of petroleum products up from 5.4Mbpd prior to the start of the Iran war.
Figure 1 - US Net Imports of Petroleum Products (kilo bpd) To April 17, 2026; source: US EIA
The global market is seeing a 13Mbpd cutback in crude oil shipments due to the Iran war.
This 13Mbpd crude shortfall is seeing a 1Mbpd offset through increased petroleum product shipments from the US.
Just 12Mbpd to go.
Best regards,
David Jensen
At first glance, this might sound like just another geopolitical headline. But when you actually look at the numbers, it starts to tell a different story.
A disruption of around 13 million barrels per day is not something that can be easily patched. Yes, the U.S. is increasing exports, but in reality it only offsets a small portion. The rest is still missing — and that’s not a short-term issue that disappears in a few weeks.
If anything, this situation highlights how fragile the system really is. It doesn’t take much for the balance to start breaking down.
And moments like this are exactly when it makes sense to think a bit differently.
Silver is interesting in this context. Not just as a safe haven, but as an industrial metal directly tied to the real economy — energy, technology, manufacturing. If pressure in the system keeps building, it won’t be just about oil, but about the entire chain of raw materials.
Unlike many other assets, silver can’t simply be created. It has to be mined. And that kind of constraint tends to matter more when things get tight.
This isn’t about betting on a single outcome. It’s about not being fully dependent on everything continuing to work the way it always has.
It’s kinda darkly poetic in a way…. I had ai write a poem bout it:
Black gold did make the cradle rock,
To swell the numbers, tick the clock.
A sudden boom, a rapid swell,
Fed by the blackness of the well.
But now the tap is turned with care,
To strip the plenty, leave it bare.
A forced decline, a downward trend,
All part of the design, my friend.