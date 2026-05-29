Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Pirouli's avatar
Pirouli
7hEdited

There was a well known economist in Poland (Michał Kalecki) who was asked what happens when socialism takes over the world and there are no more world markets? He replied... We'll have to cross that bridge when we get there. It appears we've finally crossed that bridge with free markets and pricing signals non existent world wide.

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
8h

all by design

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