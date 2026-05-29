Since the start of the war on Iran, global oil inventories have been drawn-down to mitigate shortages from the resulting more than 1 billion barrels of missing global oil production to date.

In addition, motor oil and lubricant shortages are starting to appear in North America and Europe. US base oil (synthetic oil precursor) from the Persian Gulf is 44% of demand and Europe’s is 72% of demand. This may well prove to be a greater problem than straight fuel shortages.

However, it can seen that some petroleum fuel products are also tracking toward disruption in supply.

US distillate (diesel) fuel stockpiles have seen a 25% draw-down since early in the war. This is important as industry runs on diesel. Keep in mind that storage data reflect total system oil and petroleum products in storage. If these storage stocks are drawn-down sufficiently, regional shortages and even outages of supply will start to manifest regionally as availability is not uniform across the country. These stocks cannot be drawn-down to zero.

Figure 1 - US Distillate (Diesel) Stocks Last 5 Years; source: EIA, HFI Research

Exxon VP Warns Of Supply Shock

Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman gave a warning regarding fuel shortages in the US at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference today.

Figure 2 - Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman Statement May 28, 2026; source: @ericnuttall on x.com

CNBC also picked up the story/warning statement from Exxon’s Chapman:

Link: www.cnbc.com/2026/05/28/oil-inventory-exxon-strait-hormuz-iran-war.html

Predictable Widespread Energy, Food, Chemical Shortages

The importance of the Persian Gulf for global physical materials essential to life is not news nor is the fact that conflict would lead to global shortages of these materials - shortages that can lead to chaos and death. The brutal consequences were known far before the attack on Iran itself and the severe ramifications would suggest such an attack plan be placed in a “DO NOT TOUCH” folder. When asked the reason for the Iran attack by President Trump, the response was that Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth and two real estate advisors from New York thought it was essential as Israel was going to attack. So the US must attack because Israel is going to attack. There is no indication that senior US military staff were advising Trump to launch the attack or that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s warnings for the past 30 years that Iran was 6 months away from producing a nuclear bomb had changed in fact.

Now, asked if he thinks about the war’s impact on Americans’ financial situation, he says “not even a little bit.”

We are left with the question as to why, after our central banks have for decades increasingly destabilized economies globally with protracted inflation of currencies, assets, and financial markets, that the world appears now to have been thrown into predictable and extremely destructive chaos.

Best regards,

David Jensen