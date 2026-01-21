In China, 78% of household wealth is in the form of real estate with the majority of mortgages being borrowed from family and friends and not banks.

The Chinese real estate bubble, fueled by extremely loose central bank monetary policy, is in rapid decline with real residential property prices dropping 21% in real terms since 2020 and with an estimated 20% to 50% of units standing empty.

With a property price chart like the one below, as another central banking asset bubble collapses, is it any wonder that the Chinese are rushing into gold and silver safe havens.

Europeans and Americans/Canadians are just starting to wake up to gold and silver as ultimate safe haven assets now as these markets are in the midst of a global physical metal shortage.

Figure 1 - Real Residential Property Prices For China 2005 - 2025; source - St. Louis Fed

Keep in mind that the above chart gives real property prices, adjusted by artificially low official inflation figures.

In actual terms, China’s real property prices have declined even more.

Best regards,

David Jensen