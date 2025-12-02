Chinese Exile Warns About Danger Of Digital ID, Digital Currency, And Social Credit Scores
Silver and gold are private money alternatives to government garbage fiat currency (both digital and non-digital) as pushed by the CCP and World Economic Forum (WEF) puppet politicians.
Gold and silver private, sound money are a defense against digital currency and totalitarian control.
I knew about the Chinese Police Station in London in fact is there only one ,are they more in other cities would not surprise me. Just came back from China from a holiday on the face of it it looks good with massive strides however a young man in our tour group did a handstand while we were visiting Tieman square and his girlfriend took a picture ( ironically a NSW police detective) well all Hell broke out the uniformed police arrived out of nowhere and demanded that she delete the photo in a very firm manner, luckily the Chinese tour guide was there , but I noticed plain clothed men around that were watching and directing the action , you are monitored and watched ALL THE TIME .
He sort of inadvertently exposes the real issue here: it's not just the CCP, it's a worldwide phenomenon.
In terms of who dictates policy, sovereign governments are way, way down the pecking order - they simply implement and enforce policies decided by those above with real power.
A trans-national technocracy controls most decisions now and the digital ID will go a long way towards cementing that control and enslaving the masses, as this chap says.
Arguments about China vs America, East vs West, left vs right, BRICS vs the 'empire' etc etc are just manufactured distractions - THEY’RE ALL IN ON IT!