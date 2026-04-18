Some problems cannot be solved with coercion or force.

And some problems offer such dangerous consequences of triggering greater system failure, if mishandled, that coercion or force should not even be contemplated. Blowback.

The world is observing the latter in the 50 days since the start of the February 28 attack on Iran and the world’s hydrocarbon energy supply.

Since the start of the Iran war, lost production has drawn some 650 million (M) barrels of crude oil from global stockpiles.

Fully 60% of Asia’s crude oil and liquid fuel supply comes from the Persian Gulf region with some countries such as the Philippines (95%) and Vietnam (88%) much more dependent. Vietnam currently has just enough fuel to last to the end of April at the current supply rate.

Global onshore strategic stocks at January 2026 amounted to approximately 1.6 billion (B) barrels almost entirely held by large powers and Japan and these national emergency (war) stocks cannot be fully drawn.

Asian commercial stocks of petroleum (crude oil and refined stocks) at January 2026 were estimated at 1.4B barrels. However, since the War’s start, a majority of the 650M barrels of missing crude and petroleum product production have been largely drawn from these Asian energy stockpiles.

At current Persian Gulf crude and petroleum shipping rates, each month an additional 450M barrels of crude production and shipments primarily impacting Asian countries at first. A crude oil purchase price at $286 /bbl has already been spotted in Asia and in the coming weeks, this extreme pricing is destined to spread as on-by-one Asian supply stockpiles tap-out. Then tanker after tanker is going to head to Asia to meet the extreme fuel shortage there impacting availability of crude and petroleum products in Europe and then even North America. Prepare for fuel shortages and much, much higher prices.

Figure 1 - Global Visible Stocks Through January 2026; source: Commodity Context

Mainstream Media Discovers Oil Futures Are Mispricing Near Term Oil Supply - Now Think Silver And Gold

The mainstream media (Reuters and others) have now suddenly discovered that the oil futures market is giving a far too low price for near-term oil delivery given the current and near future crude and petroleum fuel shortages that exist and will persist.

With near crude futures having traded between $30 and $50 /bbl below the actual physical crude market price in Europe, this pricing failure has become obvious to anyone that is looking. Given that oil futures can be created without limit but that physical oil is becoming increasingly short, this mispricing is not surprising. Someone is about to be burned in the market.

It should be noted that this problem with oil futures pricing is now clear with a functioning physical oil market price reflecting the real price for physical oil purchase. Futures prices should be used for hedging only and not as a proxy for the current price of real assets. The problem with the gold and silver market’s mispricing of these strategic monetary metals is even more severe than oil and petroleum as their prices are so highly distorted in the world’s largest physical cash metal market in the City of London. There are hundred’s of millions of ounces of gold and billions of ounces of silver sold in this London cash market for immediate metal ownership and delivery that do not exist and cannot be delivered.

It is likely that the crisis in mal-pricing oil in the futures market is going to highlight the even greater underpricing problem in the world’s gold and silver markets triggering a repricing of these metals much higher. This repricing will be accompanied with much higher interest rates driving much lower bond and equity prices that have been generated during this era of suppressed monetary metals and the resulting illusory low interest rates and loose monetary policy.

Suddenly ‘conspiracy theory’ becomes glaringly obvious market fact.

Best regards,

David Jensen