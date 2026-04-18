Crude Oil Panic To Strike Asia Within 30 Days; Media Wakes To Mispricing In Oil Markets - Silver & Gold Likely Next
O What A Tangled Web We Weave When First We Practice To Deceive
Some problems cannot be solved with coercion or force.
And some problems offer such dangerous consequences of triggering greater system failure, if mishandled, that coercion or force should not even be contemplated. Blowback.
The world is observing the latter in the 50 days since the start of the February 28 attack on Iran and the world’s hydrocarbon energy supply.
Since the start of the Iran war, lost production has drawn some 650 million (M) barrels of crude oil from global stockpiles.
Fully 60% of Asia’s crude oil and liquid fuel supply comes from the Persian Gulf region with some countries such as the Philippines (95%) and Vietnam (88%) much more dependent.
Vietnam currently has just enough fuel to last to the end of April at the current supply rate.
Global onshore strategic stocks at January 2026 amounted to approximately 1.6 billion (B) barrels almost entirely held by large powers and Japan and these national emergency (war) stocks cannot be fully drawn.
Asian commercial stocks of petroleum (crude oil and refined stocks) at January 2026 were estimated at 1.4B barrels. However, since the War’s start, a majority of the 650M barrels of missing crude and petroleum product production have been largely drawn from these Asian energy stockpiles.
At current Persian Gulf crude and petroleum shipping rates, each month an additional 450M barrels of crude production and shipments primarily impacting Asian countries at first.
A crude oil purchase price at $286 /bbl has already been spotted in Asia and in the coming weeks, this extreme pricing is destined to spread as on-by-one Asian supply stockpiles tap-out. Then tanker after tanker is going to head to Asia to meet the extreme fuel shortage there impacting availability of crude and petroleum products in Europe and then even North America. Prepare for fuel shortages and much, much higher prices.
Figure 1 - Global Visible Stocks Through January 2026; source: Commodity Context
Mainstream Media Discovers Oil Futures Are Mispricing Near Term Oil Supply - Now Think Silver And Gold
The mainstream media (Reuters and others) have now suddenly discovered that the oil futures market is giving a far too low price for near-term oil delivery given the current and near future crude and petroleum fuel shortages that exist and will persist.
With near crude futures having traded between $30 and $50 /bbl below the actual physical crude market price in Europe, this pricing failure has become obvious to anyone that is looking. Given that oil futures can be created without limit but that physical oil is becoming increasingly short, this mispricing is not surprising. Someone is about to be burned in the market.
It should be noted that this problem with oil futures pricing is now clear with a functioning physical oil market price reflecting the real price for physical oil purchase.
Futures prices should be used for hedging only and not as a proxy for the current price of real assets.
The problem with the gold and silver market’s mispricing of these strategic monetary metals is even more severe than oil and petroleum as their prices are so highly distorted in the world’s largest physical cash metal market in the City of London. There are hundred’s of millions of ounces of gold and billions of ounces of silver sold in this London cash market for immediate metal ownership and delivery that do not exist and cannot be delivered.
It is likely that the crisis in mal-pricing oil in the futures market is going to highlight the even greater underpricing problem in the world’s gold and silver markets triggering a repricing of these metals much higher. This repricing will be accompanied with much higher interest rates driving much lower bond and equity prices that have been generated during this era of suppressed monetary metals and the resulting illusory low interest rates and loose monetary policy.
Suddenly ‘conspiracy theory’ becomes glaringly obvious market fact.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Agree with all stated here by David it may indeed prove even more bullish for silver and gold , when a barrel of oil goes for $286 U S already, what dizzy height might it then achieve when things really get tight , you tell me ? Suddenly Michael Oliver claiming $500 to $800 an ounce silver might not look so outlandish as it does today as he say's " a new reality " also all this really kicks in Solar and Electric cars ect with the new one kilo silver battery coming on line with the Lexus in 2027 and BMW also joining the party , these developments will be rushed to market , these cars are not hi-bred they are fully electric with a 9 minute charge giving you 1000 kilometre range , no petrol needed, imagine a truck how much silver needed to power that ?? and imagine the truck owners ,NO Diesel costs ,easily out weighing the silver ,one off payment of say 10 kilo's ( or more ) of silver in their battery . Look here and understand this ,SILVER IS THE NEW OIL for the 21st century , if I had any fiat left I would buy more as it is becoming more and more clear day by day , get it NOW, while it is cheap as it may well become UNOBTAINIUM and the price will be unbelievable looking at it from this moment in time . Exciting and scary all at the same time , also invest in baked beans ,luckily I like baked beans so I have hundred of tins not all to eat myself but also to trade and to give to the deserving as it is up to us ,the wake ones ,to think of those who have been purposely deceived ,especially the children
I agree — it makes sense. The physical oil market is starting to reflect a reality that futures prices are not yet fully capturing. If inventories are under pressure and supply is constrained, higher prices are a logical outcome.
At the same time, it seems clear to me that futures markets are being manipulated — not only in oil, but also long-term in silver and other commodities.
The paper market often sets a price that doesn’t reflect the true availability of the physical asset.
If this disconnect starts to break down further, it could lead to a rapid repricing across markets. At the very least, it’s something worth watching very closely.