Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
2h

Agree with all stated here by David it may indeed prove even more bullish for silver and gold , when a barrel of oil goes for $286 U S already, what dizzy height might it then achieve when things really get tight , you tell me ? Suddenly Michael Oliver claiming $500 to $800 an ounce silver might not look so outlandish as it does today as he say's " a new reality " also all this really kicks in Solar and Electric cars ect with the new one kilo silver battery coming on line with the Lexus in 2027 and BMW also joining the party , these developments will be rushed to market , these cars are not hi-bred they are fully electric with a 9 minute charge giving you 1000 kilometre range , no petrol needed, imagine a truck how much silver needed to power that ?? and imagine the truck owners ,NO Diesel costs ,easily out weighing the silver ,one off payment of say 10 kilo's ( or more ) of silver in their battery . Look here and understand this ,SILVER IS THE NEW OIL for the 21st century , if I had any fiat left I would buy more as it is becoming more and more clear day by day , get it NOW, while it is cheap as it may well become UNOBTAINIUM and the price will be unbelievable looking at it from this moment in time . Exciting and scary all at the same time , also invest in baked beans ,luckily I like baked beans so I have hundred of tins not all to eat myself but also to trade and to give to the deserving as it is up to us ,the wake ones ,to think of those who have been purposely deceived ,especially the children

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
3h

I agree — it makes sense. The physical oil market is starting to reflect a reality that futures prices are not yet fully capturing. If inventories are under pressure and supply is constrained, higher prices are a logical outcome.

At the same time, it seems clear to me that futures markets are being manipulated — not only in oil, but also long-term in silver and other commodities.

The paper market often sets a price that doesn’t reflect the true availability of the physical asset.

If this disconnect starts to break down further, it could lead to a rapid repricing across markets. At the very least, it’s something worth watching very closely.

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