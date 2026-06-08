Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Casper Stith's avatar
Casper Stith
13h

Odds that the evil doers have an op ready to kill demand when this happens?

Thinking the revamped Ebola op is their first choice…. The hanta op seems like a dud…

Can’t put nothin’ past the lolita express crew…

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Weston Parker's avatar
Weston Parker
14h

Each week the Wes Parker "Fragility Index" gets wobblier and shakier. How many markets are in a delicate state right now? Private credit, bonds, commercial and residential real estate, credit card defaults, severe oil shocks, fertilizer shocks, the AI pop along with equity markets, inflation rate shackled to the 39 trillion debt. The only things that won't crash are commodities. WHAT A TRAIN WRECK! Thank god we have World Wide Wrestling on the White House lawn to take our minds off the Epstein files. What a bottomless shit show.

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