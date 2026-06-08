The primary US market for trading crude oil is the CME COMEX / NYMEX crude board that trades futures and options contracts on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil.

When these contracts are settled for physical oil, delivery is primarily executed at the Cushing Oklahoma transshipment hub where pipelines (more than a dozen), rail and road transportation networks coalesce at the 91 million (M) barrels (bbl) of tank storage facilities located there.

Latest released data show that over the past month from May 1 to May 29, 2026, Cushing stocks of crude have been drawn down by 6.7M bbl to stand at 22.4M bbl at May 29. The Cushing tank and refinery facilities have minimum physical oil storage ‘working bottoms’ estimated at 18M to 19M bbl - a minimum level to be maintained for pumping operations. At the current average rate of draw from Cushing of 1.6M bbl/week, 2 to 3 more weeks may see the working bottom storage limits hit at which point crude delivery rates will be limited with an implied default on some WTI contracts.

Figure 1 - Weekly Cushing, OK Ending Stocks Of Crude Oil (Working Tank Bottoms Marked In Red) To May 29, 2026; source: US Energy Information Agency (EIA)

Trading Digital Futures Claims For Physical Material Meets Real World Delivery Limits

The CME COMEX / NYMEX WTI futures market sees daily trading of 700M bbl of futures contracts and combined has over 2.1 billion (B) bbl of open futures contract claims in the market over all traded months.

In the current physically constrained global oil market, increasing numbers of futures contract claims are standing for physical delivery and, like the gold and silver markets where spot and futures contracts issued in London and New York far exceed physical material available for delivery, WTI delivery disruption / default will reset the price far higher in a very short period of time until higher supply / lower demand rebalances the market.

Until now, the near limitless supply of digital futures contracts has contributed to keeping the futures oil market price discovery artificially subdued.

However, this appears to be likely to change in the coming weeks with oil contract delivery deferral / default due to persistent physical shortage. A further oil price shock is likely to quickly drive further price inflation and higher interest rates after global central banks have inflated global asset prices with ‘loose money’ currency inflation for decades.

Oil market delivery disruption will also serve as further notice for all of the gold and silver contract holders in London and New York that they are also highly vulnerable to counterparty risk.

Even if a ‘Big Beautiful Peace Treaty’ were to be signed today, it will take months and years for crude flows to be rebalanced. Watching Cushing.

Best regards,

David Jensen