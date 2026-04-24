Disrupted: Food Supply For 3.5+ Billion Depends On Nitrogen Fertilizer
Persian Gulf nitrogen fertilizer production accounts for 35% of the world’s supply of this essential material and shipments are at zero due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.
There are no strategic stockpiles of this material as there is with oil and fertilizer supply has been disrupted during the northern hemisphere’s planting season.
Figure 1 - Global Food Production Dependency On Nitrogen Fertilizer to 2015; source: Our World In Data
If the Iran War is continued, famine will result.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Sick depopulation initiative
I agree that the global dependence of agriculture on nitrogen fertilizers is enormous and often underestimated. Once the supply of energy or key inputs is disrupted, it quickly and noticeably shows up in food prices.
At the same time, this fits into the broader picture of commodities—similar to fertilizers, silver may be undervalued relative to its industrial importance. It is used in electronics, energy, and modern technologies, so any supply disruption or surge in demand can have a rapid impact.
It’s also worth noting that conflicts in general increase the consumption of industrial materials—including silver—due to the production of electronics, communication systems, and other equipment.
This can further put pressure on its availability and price.
Overall, this highlights how fragile today’s supply chains are and how dependent we are on a few key resources.