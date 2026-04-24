Persian Gulf nitrogen fertilizer production accounts for 35% of the world’s supply of this essential material and shipments are at zero due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

There are no strategic stockpiles of this material as there is with oil and fertilizer supply has been disrupted during the northern hemisphere’s planting season.

Figure 1 - Global Food Production Dependency On Nitrogen Fertilizer to 2015; source: Our World In Data

If the Iran War is continued, famine will result.

Best regards,

David Jensen