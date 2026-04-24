Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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NN's avatar
NN
4h

Sick depopulation initiative

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Silver Dominion - Metals Macro's avatar
Silver Dominion - Metals Macro
4h

I agree that the global dependence of agriculture on nitrogen fertilizers is enormous and often underestimated. Once the supply of energy or key inputs is disrupted, it quickly and noticeably shows up in food prices.

At the same time, this fits into the broader picture of commodities—similar to fertilizers, silver may be undervalued relative to its industrial importance. It is used in electronics, energy, and modern technologies, so any supply disruption or surge in demand can have a rapid impact.

It’s also worth noting that conflicts in general increase the consumption of industrial materials—including silver—due to the production of electronics, communication systems, and other equipment.

This can further put pressure on its availability and price.

Overall, this highlights how fragile today’s supply chains are and how dependent we are on a few key resources.

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