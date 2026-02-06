The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) COMEX markets for gold and silver futures trading maintains a rulebook to ensure that commodity trading in the market is maintained in an orderly fashion so that daily trading price moves don’t run away either higher or lower.

As an example, large traders in the market typically maintain what are called ‘stop-losses’ or ‘stops’. These price points are set by individual trading entities to trigger automatic sell orders if the price for a given commodity trades below a set price point so as to limit losses.

It is well known that market runs can be triggered by rapidly offering-down a contract price through points where large stop-losses are positioned automatically triggering further selling bringing the price rapidly lower and potentially cascading down the contract price through chaotic selling.

To limit such undesirable market action, the CME COMEX market has what it calls Dynamic Circuit Breakers (DCBs). For silver, DCBs are currently triggered when the price of silver moves up or down more than 10% from a reference price calculated from market data.

The CME describes how these price limits are set using a rolling 60 minute ‘look back’ window in this short video here: https://www.cmegroup.com/education/videos/dynamic-circuit-breakers-market-integrity-control

If a Dynamic Circuit Breaker / DCB is triggered by a price move that violates the +/- 10% price move limit, trading is automatically suspended for two (2) minutes (in what the CME calls a ‘pre-open state’) during which no trading occurs. The aim of this timeout serves to allow the market to reorder itself, for bids/offers to fill in, and, in general, act against market panic or euphoria and indiscriminate selling or buying causing irrational price moves in either direction.

Silver’s Price Blew Down Through Anticipated Circuit Breaker Levels on January 30, 2026 - Why?

On January 30, the last day of silver trading for the month of January 2026, from approximately 12:30 to 13:30 EST (with 13:30 being the end of the daily COMEX trading session) saw the active silver futures contract SIH6 March 2026 trade wildly down 17% and yet the 2-minute DCB timeout was not triggered. No announcement of a DCB timeout was issued that day by the CME, as would customarily happen with a +/- 10% DCB event, either.

The following is a screen shot of trading of the SIH6 silver contract that day with each bar representing a 5 minute interval. The yellow reference marks show the extremes during the last hour of trading.

Figure 1 - Silver SIH6 March 2026 Futures Contract (time is PST); source: TradingView.com

On January 30, 2026, I sent an e-mail to the CME Group asking why there had been no 2-minute circuit-breaker timeout that day as required by CME COMEX rules.

(Screen shots of e-mail correspondence with the CME Group are posted below).

The net answer from the CME was that on January 26, 2026 circuit breakers (DCBs) were not triggered for the silver futures contract SIH6 March 2026, along with a trading pause, as Velocity Logics (VLs) had been triggered.

So What Are Velocity Logics (VLs) And How Can They Override Dynamic Circuit Breakers

Velocity Logics (VLs) are price limits within which prices are permitted to move over short periods of time but over which limits a circuit breaker event occurs. IMPORTANTLY: these VL circuit breakers are are only 5 seconds and not 2 minutes of primary DCBs so most market watchers would not see such a short ‘timeout’.

VLs are divided into two groups:

VL Narrow (VLN) - single price ticks (sub millisecond) - for silver a 20 cent move in a 1 millisecond lookback window

VL Wide (VLW) - trading over a period up to 1 second - for silver a 60 cent move in a 1 second lookback window

The key point here is that high frequency traders using algorithmic computer trading through hedge funds, CTA groups, etc. can move the price outside the VLNs through millisecond trading activity and blow the preset price limits triggering a 5 second time out. According to the responses from the CME Global Command Center, a VLN or VLW 5 second timeout would reset the reference prices and restart the look-back window with new price limits for a DCB trading pause events. Thus, a sub-millisecond market price event for silver triggered by electronic trading could allow the -10% silver price threshold to be suspended/reset without a DCB’s 2-minute timeout event in the CME COMEX and reset the reference price thereby allow a cascading down of silver’s price such as the -17% price move without a 2-minute timeout as observed in less than 60 minutes at session end on January 30, 2026.

This appears to me to potentially offer trap-doors in market rules for high frequency traders to use to rapidly spike the price of a commodity lower or higher when they desire wiping primary DCB price limits using such VL triggering events.

The mal-pricing of silver that appears to be happening in the digital market over the past week with a rapidly falling price of silver despite an intensifying global shortage of the metal, if it continues, will prevent normal market function required to bring added supply of silver to market to allow the market to clear and stabilize.

False low pricing of any asset leads to a bid / no offer scenario and the vacating of such markets by investors.

Possession then becomes everything.

Best regards,

David Jensen

Note: the e-mails sent and received with CME Group regulators cross the date line (e-mails received from Korea) so dates shift. The e-mails are in chronological order.

The responses seem to me to be somewhat circular, however I have done my best to interpret them.

