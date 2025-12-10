Swiss bank UBS recently increased its 2026 silver supply deficit forecast to 300 million (M) oz. however there is a much larger real deficit in silver, measured in billions of oz., that is becoming known and contributing to the surge of silver above $60 /oz.

Corporate and state media today are reporting on yesterday’s record surge of silver’s price:

These articles typically report that tech demand, expectations of a lower Fed rate, speculative demand, etc. are driving the price of silver. What is not being reported is the actual fundamental scale of the global physical silver supply deficit.

Towering Silver Demand Driver Ignored By Media

For decades since the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) was formed in 1987 in the City of London by the Bank of England (BoE) and London bullion banks, the world’s largest physical cash/spot silver market there has utilized promissory notes in its cash market to create an artificial digital supply of silver (and gold) - roughly 95% of London gold and silver cash buyers typically hold ‘unallocated’ contracts for gold and silver that are not backed by allocated metal bars.

These cash/spot contracts in the London Silver Market amount to billions of oz. of claims giving immediate ownership and delivery on demand to the holders. And that metal is simply not available to settle these claims.

The Public Gutting Of London’s Silver Market

After 7 years of continued silver supply deficits amounting cumulatively to more than 1B oz. of silver coupled with accelerating demand for physical silver, the London Silver Market is now seeing the Sword of Damocles falling on its neck as demand for silver delivery in London is exposing London’s cash silver market insolvency.

In 2025 London has seen delivery and trading disruptions with the most recent being on October 10, 2025 when trading was disrupted due to a shortage of silver.

These London disruptions have publicly illustrated what many insiders have known - that the large majority of billions of oz. of cash/spot market claims for ownership of physical silver can never get delivery of physical silver and the London silver market is thus insolvent. But holders of these silver contracts are increasingly seeking delivery of silver either in London or turning elsewhere for physical delivery (New York, Shanghai, Dubai, India, etc.) rapidly revealing a global shortage of physical silver availability with rising prices and secularly high silver lease rates as evidence. This developing multi-billion oz. demand for physical silver is gutting the London silver market at an accelerating pace that will globally superimpose additional physical market demand multiples larger than any projected annual silver supply deficit published by industry.

Expect increasing reports from the media and banks that silver’s price rise is ‘unsustainable’, driven by speculators, dangerous, a mania, etc. as London’s unsustainable market is ultimately vacated.

In the end, it all comes down to physical metal and that cannot be conjured.

