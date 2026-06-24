Enjoy These Gas Prices For Now - Cushing Crude Inventories Enter Critical Zone
Digital futures prices for crude oil continue to drop today, however signals from the physical crude oil market are telling a different story.
Cushing, Oklahoma crude inventories dropped an additional 1.1 million (M) barrels (bbl) this past week to stand at 18.96M bbl - the lowest level since 2014.
This storage level is into the ‘working tank bottoms’ zone where deliveries from Cushing can start to be disrupted. This is important as a majority of US CME NYMEX futures contracts for crude oil that are physically settled rely on Cushing oil for delivery.
Disrupt Cushing crude delivery and you disrupt the digital futures market that has near limitless digital contracts for sale.
If infinite digital selling meets limited physical delivery reality, you get a new price.
Figure 1 - Cushing, OK Crude Oil Tank Inventories; source: Bloomberg, Saxo Bank
Hormuz Tanker Action
Over the past week, there has been a burp of laden crude oil tanker exits through the Strait of Hormuz. Much of this transit volume has been trapped, laden tankers exiting the Gulf quickly since the start of the MOU between the US and Iran.
Burps don’t last forever and signs are the empty vessel transits into the Persian Gulf (East-to-West) have not yet built materially during this same period to support sustained increased crude and commodity flows from the region.
Figure 2 - Strait of Hormuz Ship Transits February to June 23, 2026; source: Commodity Context, Kpler, Bloomberg
Words don’t matter much but actions do.
So we wait and watch the data.
Best regards,
David Jensen
David, what do you think will be the sequence of events following a failure to deliver crude?
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Trump is still terrified that Israel would release videos of his crimes that could lead after he is impeached and convicted to indictment for a horrifying capital crime. If you are curious, type in Ronald Bernard on the youtube search bar and open his initial autobiographical video. (In Dutch with English subtitles.)
Trump is still playing the same games that Roy Cohn taught him. The Iranian delegation, of which each of its representatives has 3 times Trump's IQ, are not impressed. Time is on their side as the real price of end use products has been controlled via reserve drainage, paper manipulation on the Crimex, and jawboning. One cannot run ones car on broken delivery contracts and vapid bullshit. Trump is just playing along with the MOU as long as he can, hoping to avoid the Demonrats from taking both houses, which would definitely lead to his impeachment and probably conviction. The Iranians, Russians, and Chinese, are well aware that the US real and financial economies are a house of cards. A gust of wind from the Dire Straits remaining shut would shortly precipitate a catastrophic crash in equities, real estate, and the bond market. It's already probably to late to prevent that. The Fed will put the printing presses into 5th gear and the dollar is toast despite the DXY, which is just some judges voting on the prettiest nag in the slaughter house. What matters is the real purchasing power of the dollar and not a competition between moribund countries.