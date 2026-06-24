Digital futures prices for crude oil continue to drop today, however signals from the physical crude oil market are telling a different story.

Cushing, Oklahoma crude inventories dropped an additional 1.1 million (M) barrels (bbl) this past week to stand at 18.96M bbl - the lowest level since 2014.

This storage level is into the ‘working tank bottoms’ zone where deliveries from Cushing can start to be disrupted. This is important as a majority of US CME NYMEX futures contracts for crude oil that are physically settled rely on Cushing oil for delivery.

Disrupt Cushing crude delivery and you disrupt the digital futures market that has near limitless digital contracts for sale. If infinite digital selling meets limited physical delivery reality, you get a new price.

Figure 1 - Cushing, OK Crude Oil Tank Inventories; source: Bloomberg, Saxo Bank

Hormuz Tanker Action

Over the past week, there has been a burp of laden crude oil tanker exits through the Strait of Hormuz. Much of this transit volume has been trapped, laden tankers exiting the Gulf quickly since the start of the MOU between the US and Iran.

Burps don’t last forever and signs are the empty vessel transits into the Persian Gulf (East-to-West) have not yet built materially during this same period to support sustained increased crude and commodity flows from the region.

Figure 2 - Strait of Hormuz Ship Transits February to June 23, 2026; source: Commodity Context, Kpler, Bloomberg

Words don’t matter much but actions do.

So we wait and watch the data.

Best regards,

David Jensen