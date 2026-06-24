Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Weston Parker's avatar
Weston Parker
18h

David, what do you think will be the sequence of events following a failure to deliver crude?

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el Gallinazo's avatar
el Gallinazo
17hEdited

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Trump is still terrified that Israel would release videos of his crimes that could lead after he is impeached and convicted to indictment for a horrifying capital crime. If you are curious, type in Ronald Bernard on the youtube search bar and open his initial autobiographical video. (In Dutch with English subtitles.)

Trump is still playing the same games that Roy Cohn taught him. The Iranian delegation, of which each of its representatives has 3 times Trump's IQ, are not impressed. Time is on their side as the real price of end use products has been controlled via reserve drainage, paper manipulation on the Crimex, and jawboning. One cannot run ones car on broken delivery contracts and vapid bullshit. Trump is just playing along with the MOU as long as he can, hoping to avoid the Demonrats from taking both houses, which would definitely lead to his impeachment and probably conviction. The Iranians, Russians, and Chinese, are well aware that the US real and financial economies are a house of cards. A gust of wind from the Dire Straits remaining shut would shortly precipitate a catastrophic crash in equities, real estate, and the bond market. It's already probably to late to prevent that. The Fed will put the printing presses into 5th gear and the dollar is toast despite the DXY, which is just some judges voting on the prettiest nag in the slaughter house. What matters is the real purchasing power of the dollar and not a competition between moribund countries.

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