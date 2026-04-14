There are increasing reports globally of bidding wars for tankers of oil and LNG gas as production supply from the Persian Gulf has been largely cut-off from world markets. The search is on for physical crude oil and fuel products that can be delivered in the near term.

Spanish news site El Pais reports “The Persian Gulf is home to the world’s largest net exporter of crude oil (Saudi Arabia) and the third largest exporter of natural gas (Qatar). Faced with the sudden withdrawal of production from this region from the market—because ships cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz—the 27 EU member states, and particularly Rome and Berlin, have been forced to pay a premium on their supplies for almost six weeks. In short, the bidding war for tankers and LNG carriers already en route has reignited, with ships changing course depending on who makes the highest bid.” Bloomberg reports “In the North Sea, the world’s most important physical crude market, traders submitted 40 bids for cargoes last week, only four of which were met by offers. Cargoes for delivery in the coming weeks changed hands at unprecedented prices above $140 a barrel. Elsewhere, refiners have been hunting increasingly further afield for supplies, leading to a series of unusual trades and surging premiums for any oil that’s ready to ship right now.”

This growing surge in bids and lack of offers for physical oil and LNG is a consequence of disrupting a region providing 30% to 35% of global crude and LNG to world markets.

As fuel and crude deliveries to Asia have precipitously declined, Asian buyers have increasingly turned to European and US markets spreading, globally, the growing scarcity and price surges ($150 /bbl for North Sea prompt delivery physical crude).

Asian countries are the most dependent on crude and fuel products from the Persian Gulf with industrialized countries Japan (95%) , South Korea (72%), and Taiwan (70%) particularly exposed. Crude/condensate fuel deliveries through the end of March 2026 can be seen below to have collapsed and thus the global bidding war for tankers of oil and fuel has been ignited. And it has gotten worse this month.

Figure 1 - Crude/Condensate Fuels In Transit To Japan, South Korea, Taiwan; source: vortexa.com

Digital Futures Market Failure

The global supply shortage of physical crude and fuels will escalate and then persist for months and years due to the damage inflicted on the entire hydrocarbon supply chain in the Persian Gulf from wells through to crude/LNG shipping terminals.

And yet, while tankers of physical oil for immediate delivery in Europe are now priced at $150 /bbl, the supply of digital crude futures products on the CME COMEX market for May 2026 delivery is pricing WTI crude at $92 /bbl today. The open interest (open contracts) for May 2026 COMEX crude delivery stands at 150M bbl of crude.

In the coming months as increasing physical crude and fuel market immediate delivery demand continues to grow and spread from Asia, to Europe, to US markets, it will be of particular interest to see how barrels of crude are conjured for delivery to CME COMEX crude futures contract holders.

We may well see delivery default in the CME crude futures market.

If such open default happens, crude delivery default will likely have an impact on the leveraged contract holders in the London and NY CME COMEX gold and silver market as they also start to say “wait a minute”.

Best regards,

David Jensen