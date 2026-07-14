Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Geoff Strowger's avatar
Geoff Strowger
3h

Another angle I picked up is that the US grid is under stress and is ordering large users of electricity to shut down. AI data centers are recent additions to the drain on the grid in hot weather and they apparently have emergency diesel generators, so that's another new stress on diesel supply.

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JJ789's avatar
JJ789
3h

As you mention, Trump was advised against attacking Iran due to the risk of Hormuz closure/oil stock depletion/bedlam. He was aware of the risks of how this is playing out. So why did he take such a risk? Was it hubris on his part? Or was he compromised by certain "allies"? Or, did he want to initiate the bedlam to necessitate a reset or sorts? Or none of the above? Any thoughts?

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