Rushes have happened numerous times in human history. Bank runs, land runs, and gold rushes are examples of highly motivated human activity in order to maximize payoffs.

Game theory is utilized to analyze actions to model these situations and allow maximization of outcomes for participants.

If we consider the London Silver Market with its current structure where billions of oz. of promissory notes for immediate silver ownership and delivery have been sold and stand in its cash/spot market, 2025 stands-out as a watershed year.

With prolonged periods in 2025 of technical default with multi-month delivery delays by silver cash contract sellers in London as well as intra-day market trading disruption due to lack of silver liquidity, it is likely increasingly becoming apparent to participants in this market that the market is insolvent with extremely limited availability of physical silver for delivery.

London has increasingly operated on a silver-in/silver-out just-in-time delivery basis where the holders of these billions of oz. of silver contracts can only obtain London physical metal if it is first delivered to London.

That is disturbing news for the cash/spot contract holders in a world facing a global silver supply shortage with a looming 8th consecutive year of actual silver supply deficit and this brings about the conditions for a rush. A silver rush.

Game Theory Concepts

Game theory modeling of rushes is not new. An example is a presentation titled Rushes in Large Timing Games visible here:

https://www.lonessmith.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/rushes-slides.pdf

These models showing theoretical payoffs with time are typically grouped into two primary rush motivators; namely greed and fear.

Recognition that a London silver purchaser’s silver cash/spot contracts could potentially be worthless given the current silver market supply deficit circumstances likely stimulates the latter response in some London silver contract holders: fear.

Game theory discussion further introduces the concept of preemption where payoffs to later movers can be near zero or zero. This appears to be applicable in the London Silver Market situation. Preemption is also at play in the geostrategic sphere globally where securing this limited but vital monetary, safe haven, and strategic military/industrial metal first leaves competitors at a severe disadvantage militarily and economically that can only be resolved over time. Given that the US is the world’s largest consumer of silver with 175 million (M) oz. consumed annually, perhaps this helps to explain why 230M oz. were rapidly moved to New York vaults in early 2025. The applicable fear payoff curves for London Silver Market participants in the above game theory presentation are more properly expressed with an extreme skew to the left giving comparatively very little payoff (a near vertical decline as stocks are depleted) to later movers. The London silver market failure combined with the added factor of preemption speaks to a very rapid resolution to London’s decades-old silver price fixing scheme. A rapid step-function quantum increase in the price of silver as actual price discovery returns to this metal appears to be likely as the scale of the billions of oz. of London claims swamps other marginal silver market demand increases in the near term.

Some Silver Refiners May Be In Trouble

There may be trouble brewing for silver refiners who have taken payment for silver sales with delayed delivery from production months into the future.

If these refiners have not hedged themselves to account for a potential massive price increase against a relatively modest prior payment, these refiners may see very large accounting losses given a much higher market price of silver at the time of future delivery and contract completion.

If this is the case, we may see troubled silver refiners joining troubled bullion banks calling for a top in silvers price. Something to watch for.

The silver market appears to be destined for wild times perhaps even in the very near term.

We’ll see with time.

Best regards,

David Jensen