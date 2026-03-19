Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
3d

Under the heading Countries at initial threat in your latest writings you have Australia at 90% dependent on imported oil and 20 days of supply , the lowest and most critical on the list , what a bloody disgrace a rich country such as Australia ,just shows the total in competence of the Government 90% dependence 20 days supply its like not paying your fire insurance on the house and spending the money on take away food . It is even worse ,we are a Continent with huge distances between population centres and a vast inland ,fuel is so critical to our survival they closed all but two of our refineries to rely on just in time policy in this" OH so stable world" what could possibly go wrong

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Ian Stirling's avatar
Ian Stirling
3d

This is such a determined concentration to create one way escalation.

Reminds me of loaded bets on a boxing match

Standing back Something isn't right about all this suddeness.

To me this is 'warp speed' war. There is something of a fast forward urgency to collapse everything prematurely. Reminds me of crime scene where they burn the house down to conceal the evidence.

Cannot figure it out

Epstein Elites perhaps or ship deep engine room gear box failure in financial markets ? 🚢 ⚓️

Just a feeling

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