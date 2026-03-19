President Trump and Israel’s attack on Iran is not going so well.

This could be expected when Trump says his decision to sacrifice American blood and treasure to attack Iran during ongoing diplomatic discussions was based upon advice from Secretaries Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio and two real estate developers (Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff) that Iran was imminently about to attack the US.

Kushner’s Iran role follows his success providing Whitehouse oversight of the Operation Warp Speed experimental vaccine program in the prior administration.

Trump’s foreign entanglement of the US with Israel has the potential for terrible effects not just on Asia, which will feel the effects first, but also on Europe and the US itself.

As noted in the video discussion with Michael Farris posted below, open source intelligence sources estimated more than a decade ago that Iran had more than 100,000 conventional missiles and drones dispersed and could fight a very long war.

As expected, Iran is now ramping-up attacks as US and Israeli interceptor munitions have been greatly diminished.

Figure 1 - Iran Daily Missile & Drone Launches; source: x.com/AndreasSteno

Global Energy Supplies Head To Crisis

Trade data and analytics consultancy kpler states that daily oil and oil derivative exports from the Persian Gulf have dropped 60% from 25 million (M) barrels (bbl) to 10M bbl in the week to March 15, 2026.

Figure 2 - Persian Gulf Oil Exports; source: Reuters / kpler

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced a 400M bbl release of strategic oil stockpiles to the global market however this release is expected to come onstream over the coming 30 to 60 days and provide oil at a rate of approximately 3M bbl/day (bpd). China has also announced a 2Mbpd release from its stockpiles as well. The combined 5Mbpd release of emergency crude supply still leaves the 102M bpd global market with a continuing supply shortfall of 10M bpd. DME Oman crude oil delivered at the port at Salalah, Oman outside the Persian Gulf is currently pricing between $140 /bbl and $170 /bbl. The oil and gas markets are global and as shortage builds, these prices will migrate.

Some Initial At-Risk Countries From The Persian Gulf Energy Supply Shock

Oceana/Asia is the economic region most dependent upon a daily supply of oil from the Persian Gulf and Asian refineries are already starting to limit or suspend operation due to supply restriction.

Figure 3 - Imported Oil Dependency And Stockpiles - Select Countries; source: GROK

Fully 90% of Japan’s oil supply and 50% of India’s oil supply comes from the Persian Gulf area and given Iran’s determination to fight a war over multiple years, oil stockpiles only offer temporary and not real relief.

Global Food Supply Heading Toward Crisis

The Persian Gulf supply of fertilizers to global markets accounts for 20% of global fertilizer supply and 50% of seaborne fertilizer delivery. Unlike oil, there are no strategic stockpiles of fertilizers held around the world.

The US is currently facing a shortage of 25% of the fertilizer required for spring planting and this projected shortage will increase with time or if supply ships are rerouted to markets that are offering higher prices. Some US farmers are already starting to report empty supplier warehouses and inability to get any fertilizer delivery due to the building shortage.

Fertilizer plants in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan have shut down due to suspension of LNG shipments from Qatar that are required to produce many nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Goods Price Inflation Driving Interest Rates Higher Can Trigger Financial Asset Implosion

Since the attack on Iran, interest rates on Treasuries have moved higher.

This market signal has to be of concern to financial markets as interest rates had declined for decades spurring a growth in the money stock (currency in circulation) and driving market speculation and higher asset prices (stocks, bonds, real estate, etc.).

As increasing market shortage of silver and gold have increased their prices since 2002 and interest rates have in conjunction moved higher, the signal is of the end of artificially low interest rates for decades that underpinned financial asset price growth with price fixing of gold and silver as a cornerstone.

Figure 4 - US M2 Money (Currency) Stock (red), Fed Funds Rate (orange), S&P500 Stock Index (blue) 1980 to 2026; source: tradingview.com

Please see discussion about the coming Persian Gulf energy and food shock, price inflation, and implications for financial markets/silver/gold in the video ‘$270T of Risk to Commodities’ with Michael Farris (Coffee and a Mike):

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnLo9TWb088

‘Coffee And A Mike’ Substack: https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/

Best regards,

David Jensen