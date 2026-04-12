Taking an updated look at the free float of silver inventories on the world’s 3 major silver exchanges last published on March 10, 2026, it can be seen that total global ‘free float’ of silver estimated available to market has now increased to 190.8 million (M) oz. from 157M oz. previously.

The London free float of silver calculation is based upon London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) data that the LBMA publishes periodically (every 30 days).

The latest London free float estimate reflects total London total silver holdings at March 31, 2026 with London exchange traded fund (ETF) current silver holdings deducted, as that silver is owned by ETF shareholders, and net of an additional 140M oz. deducted reflecting London free float holdings on October 10 2025 when the London cash market ceased trading for a period during the daily session due to zero offers of silver for sale indicating the bottom of the London silver barrel.

It should be noted that since March 10, 2026 London silver ETF holdings have decreased by 14M oz. and some of this silver likely composes a portion of the current London silver free float increase given the London silver implied lease rate tracks changes in the ‘SLV-NY’ ETF silver holdings.

For the New York CME COMEX silver vault stock available to market, the ‘Registered’ silver vault holdings are tracked. Month-to-month Registered vault holdings reflect NY silver holdings available to market net of additions and deductions from this vault stock.

Figure 1 - London, New York and Shanghai Silver Exchange Vault Holdings Available To Market; source: LBMA, CME COMEX, SHFE, SGE Silver Exchanges

The premium for silver in Shanghai compared to the London/NY cash market price is approximately $9.50 /oz. or 12.5% being well above the ~ $2 /oz. logistical cost of moving silver from Western markets to Shanghai. This implies that Western silver will continue to flow to Shanghai to meet the comparative shortage of silver in China relative to London/NY.

Best regards,

David Jensen