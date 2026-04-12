Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Weston Parker's avatar
Weston Parker
2d

Thanks David, good summary of the state of the silver situation. Maybe we'll see some kind of forced force majeure, maybe as early as late summer. Things are in such flux, it is hard to say when the rush into silver will include the retail buyer. We bought bullion, some time ago and will wait a few years for real estate to draw down and change over somewhat. Thanks for your efforts.

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Prashant Gupta's avatar
Prashant Gupta
2d

Yes thank you very much for sharing this information.

Investments in silver and gold is understandably a long game, but fiat is still the preferred choice of most in an economic and/or political crisis.

However, the definitive end of the western hegemony will be cathartic!

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