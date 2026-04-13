Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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John Bottomley's avatar
John Bottomley
25m

100% correct. Is if just me or are others getting tired of our “fake paper markets?”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/johnbottomley_global-physical-oil-supply-picture-is-dire-activity-7449519177503256576-zuve?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&rcm=ACoAAACJL58Bv-1gRsW3TQcvOGPQ0jP8poWd2Fc

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Ron Dockweiler's avatar
Ron Dockweiler
14m

Check out Wise wolf substack article

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