In Europe, the price today for near term delivery of a physical barrel of ‘North Sea Forties’ crude oil is $149.

That is the price of real oil and not a futures contract such as Brent or WTI.

And it is going to get much worse.

Until today, Persian Gulf crude production supply loss was running 13 million (M) barrels per day (bpd) and with the US blockade of Iranian oil delivery that will increase to 15Mbpd. Global stockpiles of oil / oil in transit, combined, have been drawn-down by 570Mbbl of oil since the Iran war started and if it continues for another 30 days, global oil stockpiles will decline by another 450Mbbl, and so on.

At some point, with much higher prices demand destruction will set-in. However, just as great an issue is supply-chain dysfunction - getting the physical oil to where it is needed most. The global tanker supply chain is in disarray and we are seeing expected tanker arrivals suddenly re-routed midcourse to other higher paying locations. Expect growing chaos in Asia to be followed by Europe as Iran war oil starvation hits the world.

Figure 1 - Oil Supply Loss From Iran War; source: Commodity Context, x.com/Rory_Johnston

Forget About Pre-War Oil Prices

The oil supply loss figure is daunting. However of just as great concern is the fact that even if the War was stopped today, of the order of only half of shut-in oil production would come back online in the short term with follow-on production build then occurring over months and years to pre-War levels as wells, oil terminals, refineries, etc. are rehabilitated.

On top of post-War production restart and logistical challenges is the fact that countries are going to be building-out added stockpiles of crude given the lesson that has been learned regarding shorting the amount of strategic stockpiles.

Alternative backup energy supplies will also be pursued - rising demand for solar panels (and the silver - actual silver -used to build them) is in the cards.

We are about to find out what a physical barrel of oil is really worth and that will be much more than most can imagine. Ditto fertilizer. Fertilizer is seeing stock outages and its prices are surging by over 50% as that is what happens when you cut-off 35% of global fertilizer supply at the beginning of northern hemisphere planting season.

Waiting For Resolution

Do not expect a quick resolution to the Iran War.

Despite the daily spray of pivoting tweets by the Trump Administration and Israel, it will likely turn out that the core issue behind this war was not the Iranian nuclear program but instead the fact that a functional Iran acts as a blockade to Israel’s ambitions to become The regional power.

Destroying a ‘whole civilization’ takes time and in the meantime bodies will start to pile up in Asia, then Europe, and then elsewhere.

Finally, keep in mind that monetary inflation by central banks has been largely sequestered in growing financial market sector values for decades. Accelerated inflation of goods prices started with this conflict and as it increases, interest rates will reset higher causing a rapid decline in artificially inflated asset prices. Central banks will act.

Got gold and silver?

Best regards,

David Jensen