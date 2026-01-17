Silver closed yesterday with its highest weekly nominal price in history.

Figure 1 - Silver Weekly Price ($/oz.) NY Spot; source: StockCharts.com

Every major market is seeing physical silver demand and shortage underpinning the price run.

In this environment, trying to analyze price charts for patterns to predict the next move will be of little value as silver’s price is not being driven by short term trading activity but by a relentless and increasing demand for physical metal delivery against a declining market supply at current prices. This current shortage and price run was inevitable once the Bank of England entered into a price fixing scheme with bullion banks in the City of London silver market allowing creation of an unlimited number of claims for physical silver ownership and delivery that suppressed silver’s price for decades.

We can see that silver also closed the week with the greatest price premium ($12.45 /oz.) in history of the Shanghai silver benchmark price vs. the Western silver cash price.

Figure 2 - Shanghai Silver Price Premium Over Western Silver Cash Price; source: x.com/KarelMercx

The market is moving everywhere with enormous force to reprice silver to a level that brings added physical supply to allow the market to clear. The market is now in the process of rolling-up a City of London bullion bank operation that has suppressed the silver market for decades - there will be casualties.

Best regards,

David Jensen