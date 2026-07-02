Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
1h

The USA have just scored a second goal against Bosnia , well done with only 10 men .There is a reason they call gold GOD'S MONEY it is because man cannot replicate it , same as silver and it acts as a warning while men of bad intent try and defraud the people , that is why these people have to denigrate gold so they can commit their crimes and fill their pockets , they are traitors to the American people many of them are not Americans and care nothing for Americans , however they will be cheering on team USA as their team never made into the finals

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
25m

A few Greenspoan references:

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-11-07/greenspans-stunning-admission-gold-currency-no-fiat-currency-including-dollar-can-ma

GATA has the classic Greenspan quotes:

https://www.gata.org/node/23629 and http://www.gata.org/node/10554

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