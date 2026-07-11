Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
1dEdited

All part of Agenda 21, Agenda For The 21st Century, which some people mistakenly call Agenda 2030. 2030 is a milestone in Agenda 21. They plan to have a radically changed western world by the year 2050.

Economic hardship and upheaval will be inflicted upon the public to meet Agenda goals. Buckle up homies, it only gets stranger and harder from here.

Prediction: I don't know when and how long it will take but eventually I predict energy restrictions and covid style lockdown travel conditions that will be enforced by these Flock cameras. Its gonna get nasty.

Those expecting our situation to become pre covid normal are in for a rude shock.

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1 reply by David Jensen
Peter Redward's avatar
Peter Redward
1d

Problem is, if faced with a renewed surge in oil prices or risk of wrecking the SPR storage facility, does anyone really believe this WH wouldn't chose the latter option - to avoid the political pain of rising oil prices - in a New York Minute?

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