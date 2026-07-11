At the start of the war on Iran in February 2026, the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stood at 415 million (M) barrels (bbl) of oil.

The Trump Administration announced shortly thereafter that the SPR would be drawn-down to 243M bbl of crude.

The SPR stands at 319 M bbl as of July 3, 2026.

And the draw rate from the SPR has now slowed to 6M bbl per week over the past two weeks from a draw rate of 8M to 10M bbl per week in May and June 2026 even as US petroleum exports reached an all time high during the week of July 3.

Coming Disruption In US Crude Oil Supply

So are there another 75M bbl of crude going to come to market from the SPR? Not according to Amos Hochstein who served as the senior White House energy advisor during the Biden Administration for 3.5 years. Hochstein says the accessible crude oil available to be drawn from the SPR is about to reach a hard limit due to physical limitations of the SPR crude oil storage caverns. Four weeks ago, Hochstein stated on CNBC “… I don’t know anyone who believes we can go below 300 (M bbl). I know plenty of people who think we can’t get near 300 because physically we will damage the caverns where the oil is stored. …” The implication is that the weekly SPR crude oil draw is about to slow to a hard stop because physical limits on accessible crude are being reached. If so, oil refineries that are currently maxed-out trying to supply sufficient fuel products to the US and world market are going to see a rapid deceleration in production with a very rapid spike in energy prices. Listen to Hochstein’s words here:

The US SPR currently holds the lowest level of crude oil since 1983:

Before the Russia-Ukraine war, US SPR crude stocks stood at 600M bbl which the Biden Administration then drew down by 250M bbl to stand at 350M bbl when that draw stopped.

This had already placed the US in a vulnerable position with its physical oil stockpiles that are intended for national emergencies. Trump has now finished the job.

In the word’s of Hochstein, US Strategic oil reserves were first drawn starting in 2022 because “we needed to be able to make sure that we did not empower, ah, the aggressor in this war (Russia)” with higher oil prices.

Listen to Hochstein’s words at 2:55 in this interview: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/05/u-s-has-enough-strategic-oil-reserves-for-an-emergency-says-presidential-advisor-amos-hochstein.html

So after the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs under Obama, Victoria Nuland, and Georges Soros in 2014 ran a coup d'état in the Ukraine to overthrow the government, the US in 2022 subsequently dumped its vital strategic oil stockpiles to make sure that Russia was not empowered by higher oil prices when it ultimately responded. And now Iran.

Get ready for an extreme move in energy prices and price inflation, spiking interest rates, economic dislocation, financial market upset, and a not very happy American citizenry.

Best regards,

David Jensen