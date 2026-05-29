Over the last two days, senior executives of Chevron and Exxon have warned that the US market is going to experience physical fuel shortage and spiking prices in the coming weeks.

The concerns are rooted in the fact that tank stockpiles of crude oil and petroleum fuels cannot be drawn down to zero that instead there is an ‘operational tank bottom’ below which operational disruption begins.

The following graphs show those operational tank bottoms, after which fuel shortage will hit the US market.