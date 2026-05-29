Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Breathtaking Events's avatar
Breathtaking Events
6h

Appreciate your observations .... but, can you give some insight into why we're only just below the Distilate numbers of recent years [without a war] and the Gas numbers have also been noticeably lower in weeks 45-47 for the past recent years? I don't recall anyone raising this as an issue back then... but I wasn't paying attention

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