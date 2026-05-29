Here Are 'Operational Tank Bottoms' Oil Executives Are Warning About
Fuel Shortage About To Hit US Market
Over the last two days, senior executives of Chevron and Exxon have warned that the US market is going to experience physical fuel shortage and spiking prices in the coming weeks.
The concerns are rooted in the fact that tank stockpiles of crude oil and petroleum fuels cannot be drawn down to zero that instead there is an ‘operational tank bottom’ below which operational disruption begins.
The following graphs show those operational tank bottoms, after which fuel shortage will hit the US market.
Shaded horizontal bars show ‘operational tank bottoms’ in each graph.
Figure 1 - US Distillate (Diesel) Storage 2022 - 2026; source: EIA, HFI Research
Figure 2 - US Gasoline Storage 2022 - 2026; source: EIA, HFI Research
Best regards,
David Jensen
Appreciate your observations .... but, can you give some insight into why we're only just below the Distilate numbers of recent years [without a war] and the Gas numbers have also been noticeably lower in weeks 45-47 for the past recent years? I don't recall anyone raising this as an issue back then... but I wasn't paying attention