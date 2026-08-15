Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
11h

I have not commented recently because DAVID JENSEN'S posts have been about OIL and rightly so but I know nothing about the oil business except for filling my gas/petrol tank in my two cars and the price difference does not concern me ,fortunately , yes I know it feeds into prices but for us that is probably good as we are on the other side of the equation, precious metals and really it just hastens the time line to the inevitable conclusion. However I would like to tell you of recent events that has befallen me , I was diagnosed with cancer in the mouth that required 35 radiation treatments in quick succession sometimes two a day, hey it was gruelling and I am now in recovery as they call it but more to the point for the readers I want to tell of something that I found very helpful I got a kilo bar of silver from my stack and had it placed next to my lounge chair and I just touched it ,rubbed it , felt it , I found it a great source of encouragement and it just made me feel better , there are those that say silver was used 100 years ago in medicine , as it has properties , I do not know that but I can tell you in all honesty it helped me get through these rather trying weeks and months which are on going

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neil
12h

A rogues’ gallery of monetarist, anti-American system insiders, including Paul Volcker, George Shultz, and Arthur Burns, working with David Rockefeller and Milton Friedman, was instrumental in paving the way for this action to abandon the post-WWII gold-reserve Bretton Woods system. It launched the decline of the U.S. and world economy under the impact of globalization, free trade and zero-growth policies. The architects of this betrayal described their policy as “a controlled disintegration in the world economy.” But the “disintegration” was just a step in the direction of “managed integration” into a supranational, unipolar, Malthusian New World Order.

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