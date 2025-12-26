Typical bullion market silver commentary over the past months has been that ‘the squeeze is over’, supply is stabilizing, London silver market delivery disruption has been due to simple logistics.

We can see today that the inverse is true as some of the holders of billions of silver oz. of claims in London’s cash silver market ask for delivery even as tightening global silver supply throws another spanner in the gears.

Shanghai data show that the Shanghai premium for physical silver delivery doubled overnight to 8% from 4% to December 24 and continues today. There is no silver delivery cavalry from China or the US that is going to resolve the billions of oz. of undeliverable cash market silver claims in London’s cash silver market.

Silver is being ‘Volkswagened’.

Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. New York Silver Price Differential; source: GoldChartsRUs.com

A bond market disruption is to follow as interest rates rise globally with time.

Best Regards,

David Jensen