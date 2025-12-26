Intensifying Silver Market Shortage: London Delivery Is Not Coming As Silver Is 'Volkswagened'
Global Silver Supply Tightens Further
Typical bullion market silver commentary over the past months has been that ‘the squeeze is over’, supply is stabilizing, London silver market delivery disruption has been due to simple logistics.
We can see today that the inverse is true as some of the holders of billions of silver oz. of claims in London’s cash silver market ask for delivery even as tightening global silver supply throws another spanner in the gears.
Shanghai data show that the Shanghai premium for physical silver delivery doubled overnight to 8% from 4% to December 24 and continues today.
There is no silver delivery cavalry from China or the US that is going to resolve the billions of oz. of undeliverable cash market silver claims in London’s cash silver market.
Silver is being ‘Volkswagened’.
Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. New York Silver Price Differential; source: GoldChartsRUs.com
A bond market disruption is to follow as interest rates rise globally with time.
Best Regards,
David Jensen
I read that the Chinese EV battery manufacturers are right on top of the Samsung silver improvement. I hear that we are talking about a kilo per typical vehicle. I will stick with my 25 year old gasoline rattle bucket. It spies on me less.
85$ silver in Shanghai...= payback...Opium pibe style....))