Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
el Gallinazo's avatar
el Gallinazo
8h

This acorn (Rand Paul) fell far from the tree. He is also pushing the lab leak theory for the fake, non-existent covid virus. As a MD, he should have had enough molecular biology to know that this application of Kari Mullis' PCR invention was a total fraud.

Reply
Share
Johnny Savvy's avatar
Johnny Savvy
8h

Musical chairs obviously...when does the music stop is my question?

Thanks for your efforts, SIR!

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Jensen
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture