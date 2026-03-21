On March 19, 2026, this Substack presented data showing that the daily 102 million (M) barrel per day (bpd) global oil market had seen a shortfall of supply of 15 Mbpd from the Persian Gulf area due to the attack on Iran.

In response to the subsequent war, the IEA and China have announced combined releases of 5 Mbpd of oil that are estimated to take 30 to 60 days to be brought online.

Assuming an average of 45 days, that implies a draw of 675M barrels (bbl) on above-ground oil stockpiles until the emergency supply comes online and then an ongoing 10 Mbpd daily market supply deficit thereafter.

Consequences of the oil supply disruption are being felt most acutely in Asia and Oceania that obtain almost all of their oil supply from the Middle East.

Japan obtains 90% and Australia obtains 85% of their fuel and oil from the Persian Gulf area. Australia has 20 days of fuel stockpiles.

Iran has prepared for a multi-year war for decades and yet, because of the consequences, this war simply cannot go on.

Just as important as oil, if not more so, is the fact that 25% of global fertilizer supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz and is now stopped during northern hemisphere planting season with no fertilizer stockpiles on which to draw and no relief in site.

The energy and food price shock that is underway will drive powerful price inflation, and potentially food shortage and famine, into economies globally.

The Bond Market Says ‘NO’

The bond market is aware of the price inflation dynamic underway and bond yields have been moving higher since the March 1 attack on Iran and subsequent war.

The US 10-Year treasury bond spiked higher by 10 basis points yesterday Friday March 20 from selling pressure seen across all US Treasury debt maturities.

Figure 1 - US 10 Year Treasury Bond Yields (Daily) October 2024 to Present; source: TradingView.com

The US faces a $2 trillion (T) budget deficit in 2026 and has $9T of maturing debt that needs to be refinanced during the year. Higher yields spell trouble.

Yields rising sharply higher and bonds selling-off yesterday got the attention of both President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Their subsequent public responses, however, were both facile.

Trump announced that the war with Iran was, again, won, that the US didn’t need the Persian Gulf, and that he was considering withdrawal - while thousands of Marines are heading into theater.

Bessent announced oil market ‘relief’ by lifting sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil currently on the water to increase supply.

Let’s take a look at that.

Oil Supply Relief From Lifting Sanctions?

There are currently 130 Mbbl of Russian oil and 140 Mbbl of Iranian oil in ocean tankers.

Of those combined 270 Mbbl of oil, 7 Mbbl of Russian oil and 30 Mbbl of Iranian oil are in storage. The other 233 Mbbl is simply in transit to destination.

Bessent’s ‘relief’ thus amounts to any of the 37 Mbbl of tanker storage oil that may move to market with lifted sanctions. The daily supply deficit is currently 15 Mbbl. Two days of supply relief.

The global debt bubble economy and financial asset bubble fueled by decades of central banker loose monetary policy faces an impending termination and the potential for extreme price inflation and economic/currency crisis.

Bonds are selling-off and equities are selling-off while private credit funds are already being gated to prevent investors from accessing their capital.

The war will be stopped by markets if not by politicians.

There is no relief.

US Loss Of Air Dominance Over Iran

Over the past few days, news has emerged of two F-35 stealth fighters and an F-16 fighter that appear to have been hit with Iranian passively-guided interceptor missiles, that are extremely difficult to detect/avoid, and that have loitering capacity.

The missile is the 358 / SA-67 missile as discussed in the following video:

This war with Iran will come to an end either due to rapid structured withdrawal or due to a quickly accelerating global financial market, food, energy, and currency crisis.

Best regards,

David Jensen