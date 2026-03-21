Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Barry V's avatar
Barry V
11h

Superb concise summary.. thank you.

I hope your final paragraph plays out and an end to this mess is imminent.

Maybe we get a, we won/ we retreat,tweet in the next few days.

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
12h

A similar scenario happened during the COVID crisis in 2020 – silver initially fell quickly as markets panicked, but once massive stimulus and money printing began, it surged within a few months.

If the conflict lasts longer, energy prices rise, inflation increases, and governments start printing more money. At that point, capital begins to move into precious metals, and silver can then rise sharply in a short period of time.

I’m used to sharp volatility. I’m not selling!

my Substack:

https://silverdominion.substack.com

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