Global jet/kerosene fuel volume en route for delivery by tanker is down 60% from March 1, 2026.

Industries relying on high value cargoes for just-in-time manufacturing will be impacted.

Note the dark blue zone, jet/kerosene destined for Europe, is down 80%.

Figure 1 - Global Jet/Kerosene On Water By Tanker Transit; source: Kpler

Best regards,

David Jensen