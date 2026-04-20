Jet Fuel Shipments Tank; Global Supply In-Transit Plunges 60%
Europe Is In Trouble
Global jet/kerosene fuel volume en route for delivery by tanker is down 60% from March 1, 2026.
Industries relying on high value cargoes for just-in-time manufacturing will be impacted.
Note the dark blue zone, jet/kerosene destined for Europe, is down 80%.
Figure 1 - Global Jet/Kerosene On Water By Tanker Transit; source: Kpler
Best regards,
David Jensen
One of the few must read sources these days - thank you, David.
That’s going to hurt