To date, 1,000 million barrels (1 billion barrels) of oil production have been lost.

Each month of Persian Gulf conflict, a further 400 million barrels of Persian Gulf oil production is lost.

If all hostilities stopped today, Persian Gulf oil and petroleum fuel production would resume over months followed by tanker transit to global customers.

Now consider this:

“… “In this case, we can be sure that the next two months is going to be an ongoing, absolute disaster even if you open the straits tomorrow because it’s just locked in by virtue of tankers, and the tankers are all in the wrong places,” Sankey explained. … …While countries such as Japan and the U.S. have substantial oil reserves that they have used, any follow-on releases will get increasingly more difficult to stomach as the tanks get emptier, Sankey predicted, meaning the remaining volume that’s actually available for global markets is less than what the data indicate. The moment of truth could come next month (ed. May). Analysts at JPMorgan said in a note Tuesday commercial inventories in OECD countries will hit “operational minimums” sometime between May 9 and May 30, “at which point price increases become exponential rather than linear.”…”

The consequences will be global and the daily pricing sophistry of pricing oil (and gold, silver, etc.) with digital derivatives will be swept aside.

Prepare accordingly.

Best regards,

David Jensen