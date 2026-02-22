Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
4hEdited

Apart from anti-gravitic propulsion, absolutely the ultimate personal transport - and what a privilege to visit such remote and beautiful country (and be paid for it!!) :)

Lucky David!

Reply
Share
4 replies by David Jensen and others
Mick's avatar
Mick
4h

What an incredible life you live David. Life to the full!

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Jensen
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture