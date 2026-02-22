Just Stop In The River
Transiting through the mountains accessing remote mineral exploration sites, sometimes you need to stop for a gear check, a pitstop, etc.
With a helicopter you have options for where to stop.
You can stop in a river.
14,000 hour mountain pilot. Pro.
Apart from anti-gravitic propulsion, absolutely the ultimate personal transport - and what a privilege to visit such remote and beautiful country (and be paid for it!!) :)
Lucky David!
What an incredible life you live David. Life to the full!