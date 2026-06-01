Large Positions Betting On Extreme Gold Price Spike This Year Are Opening On CME Gold Market
Investors Are Predicting Exceptional Gold Price Move
The CME COMEX market is the primary US market for daily trading of futures and options contracts on precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium).
Over recent weeks, large call option positions have opened and grown for December 2026 gold call option contracts that have very high strike prices.
Each ‘GC’ gold call option contract is 100 troy oz. in size.
As can be seen below, there are very gold large positions developing at $10,000 /oz. (1.1 million oz. of open contracts), $15,0000 /oz. (2.4 million oz. of open contracts), and $20,000 /oz. (2.65 million oz. of open contracts) for the December 2026 GC gold call option settlement.
These contracts will only yield a return if the market price of gold finishes above these strikes in December 2026.
Figure 1 - CME COMEX GC Gold High Strike Price Call Option Contracts Volume And Open Interest At May 20, 2026; source: CME Group
Some investors feel confident enough about an extreme move in the price of gold this year to purchase these positions and continue to step into these contracts.
If such large gold price excursions to the upside occur, they will likely be accompanied with much higher interest rates, and a resultant bank crisis, and large bond and stock market corrections (downward) - this is not investment advice.
Best regards,
David Jensen
If these contracts are so cheap to hold that they’re meaningless, presumably their existence is nothing out of the ordinary?
If they are out of the ordinary, they surely signal something at least in a minority of investors.
I’m saying don’t dismiss the implied shift in sentiment.
For me, I’m less interested in the possibility of violent movements in the gold price than in the attendant movements that David mentions. This would not be a good news situation, even if you were to have held gold acquired at much lower average prices. The world would probably be in quite a mess. There are scenarios in which powerful people are not motivated to recover from such disasters, but instead to push things to yet further disarray, as a component of The Great Reset.
Thanks David.