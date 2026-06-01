The CME COMEX market is the primary US market for daily trading of futures and options contracts on precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium).

Over recent weeks, large call option positions have opened and grown for December 2026 gold call option contracts that have very high strike prices.

Each ‘GC’ gold call option contract is 100 troy oz. in size.

As can be seen below, there are very gold large positions developing at $10,000 /oz. (1.1 million oz. of open contracts), $15,0000 /oz. (2.4 million oz. of open contracts), and $20,000 /oz. (2.65 million oz. of open contracts) for the December 2026 GC gold call option settlement.

These contracts will only yield a return if the market price of gold finishes above these strikes in December 2026.

Figure 1 - CME COMEX GC Gold High Strike Price Call Option Contracts Volume And Open Interest At May 20, 2026; source: CME Group

Some investors feel confident enough about an extreme move in the price of gold this year to purchase these positions and continue to step into these contracts.

If such large gold price excursions to the upside occur, they will likely be accompanied with much higher interest rates, and a resultant bank crisis, and large bond and stock market corrections (downward) - this is not investment advice.

Best regards,

David Jensen