Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3h

If these contracts are so cheap to hold that they’re meaningless, presumably their existence is nothing out of the ordinary?

If they are out of the ordinary, they surely signal something at least in a minority of investors.

I’m saying don’t dismiss the implied shift in sentiment.

For me, I’m less interested in the possibility of violent movements in the gold price than in the attendant movements that David mentions. This would not be a good news situation, even if you were to have held gold acquired at much lower average prices. The world would probably be in quite a mess. There are scenarios in which powerful people are not motivated to recover from such disasters, but instead to push things to yet further disarray, as a component of The Great Reset.

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
5h

Thanks David.

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