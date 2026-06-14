Lightning Crashes - I Can Feel ItDavid JensenJun 14, 20264074Share10s of thousands peacefully enjoying music are subversive.Be subversive.Best regards,David Jensen4074SharePrevious
Lightning crashes, a new mother cries
Her placenta falls to the floor
The angel opens her eyes, the confusion sets in
Before the doctor can even close the door
Lightning crashes, an old mother dies
Her intentions fall to the floor
The angel closes her eyes, the confusion that was hers
Belongs now, to the baby down the hall
Oh, now I feel it comin' back again
Like a rollin' thunder chasing the wind
Forces pullin' from the center of the Earth again
I can feel it
Lightning crashes, a new mother cries
This moment she's been waiting for
The angel opens her eyes, pale blue-colored iris
Presents the circle, puts the glory out to hide, hide
Oh, now I feel it comin' back again
Like a rollin' thunder chasing the wind
Forces pullin' from the center of the Earth again
I can feel it
I can feel it
[Chorus]
You are a kind soul, David. Your desire for good in the world is beautiful.