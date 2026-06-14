Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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David Jensen's avatar
David Jensen
18h

Lightning crashes, a new mother cries

Her placenta falls to the floor

The angel opens her eyes, the confusion sets in

Before the doctor can even close the door

Lightning crashes, an old mother dies

Her intentions fall to the floor

The angel closes her eyes, the confusion that was hers

Belongs now, to the baby down the hall

Oh, now I feel it comin' back again

Like a rollin' thunder chasing the wind

Forces pullin' from the center of the Earth again

I can feel it

Lightning crashes, a new mother cries

This moment she's been waiting for

The angel opens her eyes, pale blue-colored iris

Presents the circle, puts the glory out to hide, hide

Oh, now I feel it comin' back again

Like a rollin' thunder chasing the wind

Forces pullin' from the center of the Earth again

I can feel it

I can feel it

[Chorus]

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John Isaacson's avatar
John Isaacson
10h

You are a kind soul, David. Your desire for good in the world is beautiful.

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