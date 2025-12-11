The London silver lease rate is increasing again and is now 7.5% to 8% indicating intensifying silver shortage stress in London.

The London problem never went away and never was going away with a few deliveries over the past 6 weeks.

The overhang of the billions of oz. of standing claims in London’s cash market for immediate ownership and delivery of silver cannot go away in a world where there is globally a scramble for physical silver delivery. For decades, the leverage of London’s paper claims of metal ownership worked to subdue the price of silver in selling metal that was not there. The same London leverage is now working in reverse against it in intensifying the drive higher of silver prices as London cash/spot claim holders demand delivery.

Figure 1 - London Implied Lease Rates (Ag - Silver - highlighted); source: Bruce Ikemizu Japan Bullion Market Association

Silver’s run is just getting started.

Best regards,

David Jensen