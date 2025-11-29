Things take much longer to fail than you think but once they start they often happen much faster than you think possible.

With the London silver market clearly in distress after decades of price fixing created under the oversight of the central planning market regulators at the Bank of England (BoE), many are now asking what we can expect ahead for the silver market.

This Substack has frequently referred to ‘criticality theory’ when referring to systems failure and this phenomenon bears further mention now.

Criticality theory refers to the failure of ordered systems, often in nature, and how such systems can fail in a sudden, non-linear, and catastrophic fashion. What appears stable and sound can suddenly degrade into disorder and chaos. Criticality theory also applies in spades to the failure of frauds as citizens flee with their assets from the locus of a fraud when it become visible.

An essential beneficial aspect of the non-centrally planned monetary, market economy, and financial system is that failures occur locally when unsustainable trends are started and then rebuild in a more stable form. By thwarting continual and localized repair and buttressing of the market economy, introduction of central planning and central control imbalances - whether by humans or machines - raises the spectre (bell rings) of widespread systemic fraud ultimately threatening catastrophic, systemic failure.

In 1986 when the BoE regulators initiated oversight of the creation of the London price fixing scheme for precious metals (including gold and silver) cash prices, market pricing mechanisms and limits on loose central bank monetary policy were thwarted leading to the largest series of liquidity-driven serial asset and speculative bubbles in history.

An often used example of criticality theory is the initiation of an avalanche where an unstable snow mass has built-up in the alpine and then a slab of snow suddenly breaks free, begins to slide, resulting in a massive, chaotic avalanche roaring down a mountainside. After cracking in January 2025, the impossibly leveraged London cash market silver price fixing system visibly began to slide as demand for physical silver led to a London silver market trading seizure on October 10, 2025.

Some observers now say we can expect the price of silver to advance somewhat and then pull-back or that we will see some price gains in the time ahead for silver as it looks for a new, higher base of price support.

In reality, as the figurative slab on the City of London’s leveraged silver promissory note market mountain of fraud has started to slide, holders of billions of oz. of promissory notes for immediate ownership and delivery of physical silver, that is not secured nor available, are increasingly becoming aware of both this failure and the potential (even inevitability) of broad delivery default.

We now have unprecedented global demand for physical silver coupled with failure onset of a metastable fraudulent market - all it was looking for was adequate activation energy to kick-off its collapse and London seems to have found that.

Increasing supply deficit meets failed pyramided price fixing scheme spells exceptional price moves. What those prices and their timing are is impossible - impossible - to predict with such a non-linear, catastrophic system failure. A 10x price move in a relatively short period of time or even broad unavailability of silver are possible but not certain. A long-term gradual increase in silver’s price and its availability is not likely given circumstances.

So when you hear silver price projections, realize that the prognosticator does not know. We can know the trend but the result is only known in the fulness of time.

And remember, there are always unknown, unknowns out there.

Best regards,

David Jensen