The run by investors into gold and silver during the 1970s, accompanied by selling of Treasuries, yielded gold prices that increased 21x and silver prices that increased 24x over 9 years through to 1980 before interest rates were forced to 19% thereby reversing the trend.

The Bank of England’s gold and silver price fixing scheme that was started in 1987 with the introduction of trading gold and silver spot/cash market unallocated promissory notes, for immediate ownership and delivery of gold and silver bars at the world’s largest cash gold and silver market in the City of London, parked metal buyers in immediate ownership contracts that could be created without limit.

This use of unlimited contracts for metal ownership in London effectively disconnected gold and silver’s essential warning system of loose monetary policy allowing central banks to inflate a series of asset bubbles and the largest global debt bubble in history.

The Current Rolling Loss Of Control Of London’s Gold And Silver Price Fixing Scheme Spurs Kinetic Action

As metal shortage has compounded the pace of price ascension of these metals by winding-down the London paper trade price fixing scheme, especially of silver, the growing likelihood of complete failure of London’s gold and silver market with rapid global repricing higher of these metals accompanied by a rapid selloff in bonds (much higher interest rates) has not gone unnoticed.

Figure 1 - Gold And Silver Price Growth 1999 to 2026; source: TradingView.com

The cat is out of the bag on London’s monetary metal price fixing debacle and demand for these essential monetary, strategic, and safe haven metals is going to increase along with interest rates.

America currently pays $1.2 trillion (T) annually in interest for it’s federal debt alone. As interest rates, led now by an accelerating selloff in Japanese government bonds, globally continue to step higher what is rearing its head is federal US interest payments that could breach $2T then $4T and higher in short order. Rapidly higher interest rates globally with total global debt at $320T will be immensely painful. It was always known that rigging gold and silver in perfidious London would lead to global chaos and here we are. The impact on the US is going to be so severe that the government is going to be rapidly forced to switch its focus away from military matters overseas and even over its border to what is going on downtown.

This leaves a very short period now, while the US military is effective, to grab assets. We’re seeing it.

It also leaves a short period of time for those countries that for decades have used US treasure and blood for their own purposes to try one more gambit. If President Trump allows it.

Let’s see what happens.

Best regards,

David Jensen