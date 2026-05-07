Lost in the claims that the US is self-sufficient in crude production is a small detail: the US is heavily dependent upon Persian Gulf supply of processed petroleum feedstock called ‘base oils’ that are essential to the production of lubricants and industrial oils (motor oils, hydraulic oils, greases, etc.).

The essential nature of base oils was recently highlighted by a CNBC article:

“… “The clue is in the name, as in, they are essentially the base for all finished lubricants for automotive, industrial, aviation, marine … you name it, if something moves, it will need a lubricant and that’s made from a base oil,” Gabriella Twining, head of base oils pricing at Argus Media, told CNBC in a phone interview. …” CNBC notes that 44% of US base oil supply (Europe is even more reliant) originates in Persian Gulf and that this supply has been disrupted. Other countries such have Korea have limited their base oil exports to secure their own industrial needs.

CNBC portrays this shortfall as an issue for exotic car owners instead of the reality that it’s an issue for all commercial and consumer users of oils, lubricants, and greases. Without proper lubrication, machinery literally shuts down. And then economies shut down.

US stocks of some lubricant oils are estimated at a month with more for other products but the central issue is this: continued disruption of supply of base oils especially puts the US and Europe at risk of industrial and economic disruption.

Chevron CEO: Risk of Oil/Gas Supply ‘Outages’ In Some Countries (But Not US)

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth’s interview earlier this week was notable as he broached the discussion of supply ‘outages’ of oil and gas supply to some countries although he stated there will be no supply outages in the US.

First, note in the discussion of base oils above, that with a sustained Persian Gulf conflict, the US faces the risk of essential petroleum product supply outages due to its high dependency on Persian Gulf petroleum derived product supply. So no US outages, but risk of US outages. Second, when crude oil and natural gas outages are discussed, outage means widespread economic and social disorder and, if it is sustained, a body count. The topic is not merely ethereal or philosophical.

Risk To US Crude Supply In Some Regional Markets

When looking at crude oil supply chain disruptions, geographically dispersed markets such as the US cannot be looked upon on an aggregate national basis.

On a net basis, yes America is a net crude exporting nation. However, some regions such as California are dependent on imported oil and thus vulnerable.

Figure 1 - California Crude Oil Supply Sources; source: energy.ca.gov

Approximately 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) of California’s crude supply comes from the Persian Gulf and that supply has been disrupted and needs to be largely replaced with other sources of oil.

While the US has excess medium crude supply available to market bidders, the transportation infrastructure within the US is not in place to provide this oil to California. Responding to pressure from California’s government (Gov. Gavin Newsome since 2019), pipelines and refineries were decommissioned and rail transport cannot now practically replace this lost seaborne oil and petroleum fuel supply.

California is thus forced onto the globally bid, tanker delivered oil market with its materially higher prices and uncertain supply of crude and petroleum products.

California is increasingly paying a global price for crude oil derived energy.

Figure 2 - California Regular Gasoline Daily Retail Gasoline Price; source: GasBuddy.com

As Inventories Tighten, Outages Will Appear

Complex supply chains typically rely on inventory buffers to ensure continuity of supply.

As the global shortage of physical oil and natural gas compounds, both available supply and buying patterns (demand) will fluxuate. In many cases outside the supply system’s design criteria.

Two items to keep in mind:

Regional shortages, both intra- and intercontinentally, are likely to appear both beyond and exactly where they were expected as excess inventories are stripped from the system exposing system design weaknesses. Supply chains are typically designed to function in an equilibrium state. Perturbances in complex physical supply chain flows trigger supply disruptions that systematically reverberate and continue for long after such disruptive inputs are removed. This effect is referred to as supply chain ‘lash’ or the ‘slinky effect’. Estimates of restart of energy flows at rated capacity are likely optimistic given the compounding effects of well shut-ins, disruption or destruction of Gulf refinery operations, terminal facility damage, shortage hot-spots creating bidding wars for the next tanker, mislocation of tanker assets relative to market need, etc.

The global energy supply situation continues to decay every day that the Persian Gulf’s 13Mbpd of supply are suspended. The return of rated supply performance will take a very long time to sort out. In addition, the risk of sudden price inflation and an interest rate shock (the hackneyed central bank reset tool) risks a sudden unwind of the global financial asset bubble crafted by central bankers over the past 40 years. The US and West’s negotiating position with Iran of ‘comply or we’ll commit economic suicide’ is obviously untenable.

Best regards,

David Jensen