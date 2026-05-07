Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
9h

I don’t doubt that we in U.K. & other European countries are going to experience significant economic hardship and potentially much worse, as a result of the situation in the Middle East.

I have major questions about what is actually happening. One possibility is that the news accurately reflects real world events. However, if it does, it’ll be a first.

I don’t dismiss the possibility that senior leadership in the US and Iran are in cahoots and the objective is to cause the disruption in the world that would follow if all that we’ve been told about was true, without it necessarily actually being true.

The Useless Eliters, as I call the perpetrators, don’t need to destroy all of their own infrastructure in order to throw the world into chaos. They only need us to believe that the infrastructure has been destroyed.

It may fairly be said that we’re going to be just as broke, cold and starving if the shortages are faked as if they’re real. The distinction is that the perpetrators would retain much greater control of the distress & suffering. I expect that they would prefer to operate that way.

We will see. Or rather, we won’t see. I continue to feel my way in the dark where it comes to current affairs. I’ve presumably been lied to night and day all my life by “the authorities”. My current presumption is that, if we’re told something by them which we cannot verify (because, for example, the matter is too small to see, too far away to visit or too complex to deconvolute), then it’s a lie.

The entire “pandemic” narrative is fake, as were the “vaccines” and the “diagnostic” tests. So you will appreciate where I’m coming from. The “pandemic” was not their first rodeo. It’s how the Military / Media / Pharmaceutical / Industrial Complex operates.

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
17h

The more you study how the modern economy actually works, the more you realize how fragile the system really is beneath the surface. All it takes is a disruption in one invisible raw material that most people have never even heard of, and the entire mechanis slowly starts to grind down.

Lubricants are not a sexy topic like AI or stock markets. But without them, nothing moves. And that’s what fascinates me — how often civilization depends on the most ordinary things, things we only notice once they start disappearing.

I have a feeling we are entering a period where real resources, energy, and industrial self-sufficiency will matter far more than the financial illusions of the last few decades

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