With silver’s price up 120% in 2025, market observers might expect a price pull-back as marginal new supply of metal, from recycling or investors taking fiat currency profit, is brought to market.

However silver’s spot (cash) price today is surging above the March 2026 futures price on the CME/COMEX NY market, in what is called price ‘backwardation’, signaling physical supply shortage in the market.

With London silver’s implied lease rate tenors now generally ranging between 7% and 8% (compared to -0.5% to +0.5% when physical silver is abundant), we can see a second confirmation of reported global shortage of this vital monetary, safe haven, and strategic metal.

Figure 1 - London Implied Lease Rates (Ag - Silver - highlighted); source: Bruce Ikemizu of Japan Bullion Market Association

New technological applications, strategic buying by current users of the metal, and investment demand driven by buyers who seek possession of this essential metal are all contributing to accentuated demand this year.

However, there is a nascent sub rosa demand driver that can dwarf the above buyers relentlessly driving silver’s price higher and that is cash/spot market holders of promissory notes, for immediate ownership and delivery on demand, in London’s cash silver market - the world’s largest physical market. In 2025 trading disruptions and technical default through multi-month London delays in metal delivery to these ‘owners’ of billions of oz. of physical silver claims give a signal that is likely received by them in dismay: they hold claims for silver delivery that appears unlikely to be obtained by most as global demand increases.

What Is The Best Option For The Buyer Of A Pig In A Poke Silver Contract?

The best option for an early mover is to sell the London cash/spot contract and to scour world markets for physical silver allowing immediate direct physical delivery.

Because the scale of the pool of London cash contract holders is in the billions of oz., the actual 2026 silver supply deficit estimated by Swiss bank UBS at 300M oz. appears likely to be multiples of that level as already intense buying of physical silver escalates due to this added demand factor.

We may therefore not see any meaningful abatement in the rise of silver’s price, even as chart watchers claim that silver is ‘overbought’, but a parabolic price increase amid a quickly intensifying global scramble for silver delivery.

Let’s watch.

Best regards,

David Jensen