Market Signals Of Intensifying Global Silver Shortage Driving Silver's Price Rapidly Higher
With silver’s price up 120% in 2025, market observers might expect a price pull-back as marginal new supply of metal, from recycling or investors taking fiat currency profit, is brought to market.
However silver’s spot (cash) price today is surging above the March 2026 futures price on the CME/COMEX NY market, in what is called price ‘backwardation’, signaling physical supply shortage in the market.
With London silver’s implied lease rate tenors now generally ranging between 7% and 8% (compared to -0.5% to +0.5% when physical silver is abundant), we can see a second confirmation of reported global shortage of this vital monetary, safe haven, and strategic metal.
Figure 1 - London Implied Lease Rates (Ag - Silver - highlighted); source: Bruce Ikemizu of Japan Bullion Market Association
New technological applications, strategic buying by current users of the metal, and investment demand driven by buyers who seek possession of this essential metal are all contributing to accentuated demand this year.
However, there is a nascent sub rosa demand driver that can dwarf the above buyers relentlessly driving silver’s price higher and that is cash/spot market holders of promissory notes, for immediate ownership and delivery on demand, in London’s cash silver market - the world’s largest physical market.
In 2025 trading disruptions and technical default through multi-month London delays in metal delivery to these ‘owners’ of billions of oz. of physical silver claims give a signal that is likely received by them in dismay: they hold claims for silver delivery that appears unlikely to be obtained by most as global demand increases.
What Is The Best Option For The Buyer Of A Pig In A Poke Silver Contract?
The best option for an early mover is to sell the London cash/spot contract and to scour world markets for physical silver allowing immediate direct physical delivery.
Because the scale of the pool of London cash contract holders is in the billions of oz., the actual 2026 silver supply deficit estimated by Swiss bank UBS at 300M oz. appears likely to be multiples of that level as already intense buying of physical silver escalates due to this added demand factor.
We may therefore not see any meaningful abatement in the rise of silver’s price, even as chart watchers claim that silver is ‘overbought’, but a parabolic price increase amid a quickly intensifying global scramble for silver delivery.
Let’s watch.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Pig in a Poke
You use the phrase ‘Pig in a Poke’ to indicate that an offering or deal has been foolishly accepted without prior examination.
Example of use: “Be careful about buying that old car. It might turn out to be a pig in a poke.”
Interesting fact about Pig in a Poke
The origin of the expression ‘pig in a poke’ comes from the 1500s, when a “poke” was a sack, and merchants would sell piglets in pokes, often sight unseen. When an unsuspecting buyer got his poke home and went to release the piglet, a chicken, duck, goose, or some other animal less valuable than a pig would come out of the bundle instead. The advice being given is “don’t buy anything until you have seen it.”
Speaking personally I have become an avid watcher of the Kitco price of silver and gold , I am beginning to think that this is bad for me a blissful yippee as the stuff makes new highs and a frown when it is pushed down by the dark powers . That is why your comments are so meaningful to me and a lot of other subscribers to ,I am sure , don't scare the horses my father used to say , keep a calm head , silver rises 4% in a day then drops 2.5% the next why should a man frown , the momentum is up , the maths are undeniable , the new sciences are a fact the need for the product is obvious as you state in your last sentence LETS WATCH but do not over do it ( speaking for myself )