As expected, motor oil shortages are starting in Canada right on schedule as a result of the cut-off of Persian Gulf ‘base oil’ precursor used in refined oil products. It will be months until any base oil supply transits from the Strait of Hormuz begin to arrive in North America.

As expected 0W8 grade is first and most affected. This oil is used in hybrid and high-performance autos.

Expect 0W16 then 0W20 grades to follow in shortage/outage.

Canadian Tire is the largest retail automotive supplier in Canada with 1,600 outlets.

See also:

https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/lubricant-disruption-threatens-machinery ; and

https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/onset-of-oil-and-lubricant-shortages

Store screenshots below.

Outage/shortage showing-up in outlets across Canada.

Best regards,

David Jensen