Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
11h

I change my own oil and thanks to your earlier warning, I have stocked up enough for a couple of years.

Really appreciate the heads up.

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
11h

Over this last month I bought 35 quarts of oil. No more than I drive that will last me years. Got some extra oil filters too.

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