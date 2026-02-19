This chart of Registered category silver (i.e. silver that is available to market) held in the 12 New York vaults of the CME COMEX silver market is often met with the observation that these vault stocks have been lower at previous times.

However, lets take a closer look at these charts and current market dynamics.

Figure 1 - CME COMEX New York Silver Vault Holdings - 2015 - 2026; source: GoldChartsRUs.com

Consider the last 6 months from the chart above.

Figure 1 - CME COMEX New York Silver Vault Holdings - 6 Months; source: GoldChartsRUs.com

From the beginning of September 2025 until today, Registered vault holdings of silver have declined from 200 million (M) oz. to 89M oz. This decline of 111M oz. over 5.5 months represents an average monthly depletion of 20M oz. from Registered vault inventory.

Some note that there are other silver stocks held in New York vaults in the Eligible category that can be transferred into the Registered category to make market delivery. However, keep in mind that the Registered vault holdings in figures 1 & 2 represent the net of inflows minus outflows into the Registered silver category.

So as the discount for Western cash market silver vs the Shanghai silver price grew from $3 /oz. to $18 /oz. as silver’s price ran over $120 /oz. recently, withdrawals from New York vaults exceeded metal deposits and transfers from Eligible silver into the Registered category as Western silver was in part shipped to China to capture the premium.

This tells us that the silver available for transfer from Eligible category vault holdings was, and currently is, inadequate to meet market delivery demand given the global silver shortage.

Today, the spread in price between New York and Shanghai remains at $8.50 /oz. during the Chinese New Year week market pause offering more than enough spread to cover the $2 /oz. shipping and insurance costs to draw silver to Shanghai from New York.

The deficiency in net supply of silver moved into the Registered category in NY COMEX vault holdings is resulting in an almost constant depletion rate of roughly 20M oz. per month. Prices pressured lower by COMEX futures market hours sell-offs recently means that less silver will be available for transfer from Eligible category vault holdings into the Registered category in order to meet the global silver shortage. The current rate of the Registered N.Y. vault silver draw-down of 20M oz. per month in comparison to Registered vault holdings of 89M oz. implies a silver market event and a hard reset to higher prices in the near future unless large amounts of silver come to market at these now lower prices.

Lower prices do not typically bring added supply to market.

Best regards,

David Jensen