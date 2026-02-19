Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
7h

Just a matter of time that's why I got some more last night 16 % below spot with a nice surprise thrown in later ,NOT 925 but solid 100 % I should be so lucky ,when this stuff was put together silver was 13 cents AUD a gram in 1992 silver was so cheap you could use it to make modern solid sculpture with , you know that kinda stuff with a hole in it and a pretentious name that people bought to make them feel modern and with it to put into a modern house with bare bricks on the inside while you listened to Steely Dan and passed the Dutchee to the left hand side, younger readers might have to ask their parents or even grandparents to explain

Reply
Share
2 replies
Stanley's avatar
Stanley
9h

Good work David. The banks borrowed 30 Billion

From reverse repo. It looks like they bought massive call options to save themselves from a wipeout on their shorts.

Reply
Share
4 replies by David Jensen and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture