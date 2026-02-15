This is a first of a series of posts about moving out of high density megacities for the coming currency and economic reset after decades of central bank currency inflation driving unsustainable consumption.

The following is my opinion and not advice. Please do your own due diligence and develop your own plan as you see fit.

I moved from Vancouver to rural British Columbia. Some thoughts on the process…

The first priority when moving away from high density megacities is to find a home in a low population density area well removed for the large urban centers. There you will find generalists who are very adaptable, many with a wide range of skill sets.

Essential: Find high trust people who share your values. This reset will be a team game.

Choosing The Right Vehicle

Purchasing a highly reliable four wheel drive vehicle is essential. Working in the mining industry and living in a relatively remote area, I travel very long distances both on-highway and off. I have found myself over 8 hours by Forest Service Road (gravel) away from the highway into the backcountry where you need to bring basic survival, vehicle repair and extraction equipment as well as a satphone or Inreach device.

Diesel is the obvious fuel choice as this is the primary fuel of industrial vehicles you find in remote areas. Not only do they burn diesel but, in a pinch, diesel vehicles can operate on several different types of fuels. For instance a 55 gallon drum of kerosene or Jet-A aviation fuel can also be utilized for diesel engine operation by blending-in a quart or liter of 2-stroke or 10W30 motor oil. I know a helicopter mechanic who has done so for 6 years using time expired Jet-A aviation fuel in his diesel pickup. Do your own due diligence (DYODD).

There are even those who run diesel engines on biodiesel from filtered, used cooking oil. Many of these diesel engine adaption kits require a pre-heater for the cooking oil to be slightly warmed so engines are first brought up to temp by diesel and then switched over to biodiesel.

Diesel also keeps for storage much better over time than gasoline.

The truck I selected was a low mileage (60,000 mi.), imported Landcruiser 100 Series 4WD 4.2 liter turbodiesel - Toyota has not sold diesels in the US. My research found Toyota engineers’ base design case was 25 years operation in Africa with maintenance and repair by the owner in the field using hand tools. When you lift the hood, you see it immediately.

Landcruiser target designed mileage before engine swap for this truck is 500,000 mi. although many have run far beyond that with a ring job on the original engine instead of swap-out. Perfect.

Roof rack, a 25 gallon auxiliary tank, and high-load aftermarket suspension were added. The 100 Series selection is a compromise as I drive some very long highway drives as well as backroad/offroad driving.

I am not a fan at all of the latest generation of Landcruisers with high dependency on digital processors and engine designs that appear to me to have veered away from high durability in exchange for small, high output engines. You can’t repair a chip in the field. Toyota needs to go back, to go forward IMO. And bring diesel to N. Amer.

The only issue I’ve had with my 100 Series truck is that it recently had sticky engine injectors as well as a stuck check valve in the fuel injector lift pump in the past year. I assumed the injectors were shot and was looking at a few thousand dollar repair bill for both issues.

Some research indicated that low-Sulphur fuels and seasonal winter blends can cause residual build up in fuel systems.

After some research Lucas diesel additive appeared to be the favored additive on the websites I checked. After running the additive with 50 gal/190 liters of fuel, both problems have gone away and I’m getting 10% better mileage. Nice.

My experience. Not a product promotion. DYODD.

I’ve Found Chain Saw Operation Skills Are Essential

I’ve found chainsaw operation skills to be essential both to harvest fuel for my woodstove and to clear downed trees on roads.

Recommended: get operating lessons from a qualified pro on chainsaw operation before you use one and always use a complete suite of safety gear including Kevlar chaps. Chainsaws are highly dangerous if used incorrectly. In my opinion, not everyone can or should operate a chain saw due to personal limitations. Get properly trained and find out from the instructor if they feel you have the ability and strength to fully operate and control the size of saw you are using safely.

Note: if chainsaw’s bar tips make contact with an object, because the chains runs down the top of the bar away from you, with tip strikes on wood the bar will tend to climb the object and can snap/rotate the saw upward.

A friend of mine from university had a chainsaw rotate upward in his hands from a tip strike on wood and it fortunately was controlled and stopped but not before it lightly touched him and cut halfway through his clavicle bone right beside his ear. Get trained. Be careful.

A Tree Sitting Back When Falling Timber

When falling standing timber, at one point or another, everyone is going to have a tree sit back on them 180 degrees from the intended direction of fall and grab their saw. It can happen for numerous reasons (get trained!) and when this happens it can raise stress levels quite high especially if the direction that the tree sits back is toward power lines or toward buildings you are trying to protect. Ask me how I know.

This video gives useful information on how to address such a situation. Bring lots of wedges with you as well as cables and blocks.

Get proper training and wear proper safety equipment.

Hire a pro as needed to fall or clear timber for you. Not everyone needs to do this.

Clearing Heavy Objects From Roads Using A Vehicle, Cables, And Blocks - And No Heavy Equipment

When travelling on back country roads, or up long driveways in my case, windfall and deadfall trees or other heavy objects sometimes block access.

This video shows how cables and blocks and leverage can be used along with a pickup truck to clear such objects without the need for heavy equipment.

Get proper training and use proper safety equipment at all times.

Okay, that is the first installment for now.

Let me know if similar topics with respect to backcountry and small community living are of interest for future posts.

Best regards,

David Jensen