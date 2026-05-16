This Substack posted back on May 7 about how US loss (44% of total supply) of ‘base oil’ lubricant supply from the Persian Gulf threatened production of lubricating and hydraulic oils and greases.

Some reports from the field - Costa Kapothanasis owns 20 lube shops and franchises out another 160 lube shops to others in the US:

Article:

Second Automaker Sounds Alarm Over Dwindling Motor Oil Stock [UPDATE]

https://www.thedrive.com/news/second-automaker-sounds-alarm-over-dwindling-motor-oil-stock

It appears that oil product shortages are currently incipient and localized.

Let’s follow and see how this develops - if you see evidence of such shortages, please post below.

Best regards,

David Jensen