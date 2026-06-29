Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Mick Connors's avatar
Mick Connors
18m

Sound commodity investing is a cheat code for seeing reality in a world of abstraction. Few see it clearer than you, David. Been an invaluable resource over the last year especially. Appreciate your work

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Curt Swanson's avatar
Curt Swanson
8m

At this point is very difficult for me to believe that both Iran and US are not in on this. When the missiles fly, and when the missiles stop… in conjunction with the markets opening and closing. All the meetings and broken promises on both sides. The whole thing smells. If you step back and take a 30,000 foot view, seems like it’s part of a bigger plan. But what do I know?

I appreciate all your articles, David.

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