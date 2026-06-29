The jailbreak of laden tankers and LNG carriers leaving the Persian Gulf is over and very few empty ships are entering the Gulf for loading.

The reality of physical oil, gas, fertilizer, petrochemical, sulfur shortage will strike hard.

The draw on global oil inventories cannot be maintained and will force a realignment of the price of infinitely available oil futures with the reality of physical oil shortage.

Figure 1 - Strait of Hormuz Outbound And Inbound Commodity Vessel Daily Count; source: Commodity Context

Best Regards,

David Jensen