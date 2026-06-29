Persian Gulf Crude And Commodity Ship Movements Are Not Building
The jailbreak of laden tankers and LNG carriers leaving the Persian Gulf is over and very few empty ships are entering the Gulf for loading.
The reality of physical oil, gas, fertilizer, petrochemical, sulfur shortage will strike hard.
The draw on global oil inventories cannot be maintained and will force a realignment of the price of infinitely available oil futures with the reality of physical oil shortage.
Figure 1 - Strait of Hormuz Outbound And Inbound Commodity Vessel Daily Count; source: Commodity Context
Best Regards,
David Jensen
Sound commodity investing is a cheat code for seeing reality in a world of abstraction. Few see it clearer than you, David. Been an invaluable resource over the last year especially. Appreciate your work
At this point is very difficult for me to believe that both Iran and US are not in on this. When the missiles fly, and when the missiles stop… in conjunction with the markets opening and closing. All the meetings and broken promises on both sides. The whole thing smells. If you step back and take a 30,000 foot view, seems like it’s part of a bigger plan. But what do I know?
I appreciate all your articles, David.