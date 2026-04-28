The price of crude oil as determined with CME COMEX crude futures contracts is drifting further away from the price of petroleum product futures contracts.

This is illustrated by the increasing “3-2-1 Crack Spread”.

The 3-2-1 Crack Spread is defined as follows:

“…The 3-2-1 Crack Spread approximates the value of crude oil inputs and product outputs – in effect an indicator of refinery profitability. The 3-2-1 Crack spread approximates a theoretical refinery crude yield that produces two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel for every three barrels of crude input. In other words, the simplified refinery yield implied by this calculation is two-thirds gasoline, one-third diesel. It is calculated in $/bbl. …”

As can be seen in Figure 1 below, the Crack Spread is now ~$57.00 up from an average of ~ $25.00 prior to the February 28, 2026 Iran attack.

Figure 1 - One-Year Crack Spreads (3-2-1) Through April 27, 2026, source: rbnenergy.com

The global shortage of crude and petroleum products will have to narrow the crack spread in order to draw sufficient crude to market to meet global market need for crude as well as its petroleum derivative products.

Or the physical oil market will fully divorce itself from the digital futures market to ensure that adequate oil is produced to meet this vital product’s global demand.

Best regards,

David Jensen