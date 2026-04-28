Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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philipat's avatar
philipat
5h

And the oil (paper) Futures (You know, the same Futures that were capable of "pricing" oil at MINUS $40/bbl) are also still way below the spot delivery prices in Europe and Asia.

You know, this sounds familiar from somewhere?

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jeremy1113's avatar
jeremy1113
5h

My sincere hope is that producers stand for delivery on all of the under-priced futures contracts, and thereby hold the short sellers' feet to the fire.

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